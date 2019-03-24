Will not cast Radha Ravi in any of our films: KJR Studios

Toggle Menu
Radha Ravi has found himself in a soup in the wake of his derogatory and sexist comments against Nayanthara at the trailer launch of Kolaiyuthir Kaalam.

Radha Ravi draws flak for his misogynistic comment against Nayanthara. (Source: Sriram Narasimhan, Silverscreen Media Inc.)

Veteran Tamil actor Radha Ravi does it again! Be it Pollachi sexual assault case or now slut-shaming a leading female actor of South Indian film industry, the actor refuses to put an end to his derogatory and misogynistic comments.

In his speech during the trailer launch of Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, Radha Ravi said, “She (Nayanthara) plays a ghost in Tamil films and the goddess Sita in Telugu movies. In my days, we would cast actresses like KR Vijaya to play the role of Sita. Today, anybody can play Sita. You can cast a person, whom you respect or someone who sleeps around.”

In the wake of the comments, KJR Studios has come out strongly in support of Nayanthara. The production house has issued a statement saying that it won’t cast Radha Ravi in any of its films in the future.

Besides, KJR Studios has also urged its associates and friends in the film industry to not cast Radha Ravi either. A section of the statement read, “What Mr Radha Ravi spoke about Ms Nayanthara and about the Pollachi case is not okay. Not okay at all. It is high time we voice out against him. Nadigar Sangam, we hope you’re hearing this.”

It further read, “We sincerely condemn Mr Radha Ravi and will not cast him in any of our films and we will strongly advice our associates and friends in the industry not to cast him either. We hope you take appropriate action against him.”

