King of Kotha first look: Dulquer Salmaan looks rugged in this rustic action thriller

Dulquer Salmaan, who is basking in the success of back-to-back hits Chup and Sita Ramam, is gearing up for his next film, titled King of Kotha. The first-look poster of the film is out and it features Dulquer in a rugged avatar. The film marks the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy, son of veteran Malayalam filmmaker Joshiy.

Check out the first look poster here:

The film is produced by Dulquer under his banner Wayfarer Films and has teamed up with Zee Studios. Talking about the collaboration, the actor said in a statement, “Wayfarer Films is proud to associate with Zee Studios for their maiden venture into the Malayalam film industry with our film KOK. Zee Studios has been associated with some of the biggest industry hits across languages nationwide and it’s a privilege to partner with them to produce some of the best content we wish to bring to all of you.”

The film went on floors in Chennai recently. It will be shot in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. While it was expected the rest of the crew and cast members will be announced along with the poster, the makers of the film have not announced anything on that front yet. Though there have been rumours that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Aishwarya Lekshmi could be a part of the film but the makers have stayed mum on the subject.

Meanwhile, Dulquer’s latest release Chup, despite receiving mixed reviews, has worked well at the box office. Directed by R Balki, the crime thriller also stars Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles.