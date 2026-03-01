Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘My heart is heavy’: Khushbu Sundar urges Centre to evacuate Indians from the Middle East amid Iran-Israel tensions
Amid Iran-Israel tensions, Khushbu Sundar took to her social media platforms to urge the Indian government to prioritise the evacuation and safety of Indian citizens stranded in the Middle East.
The ongoing tensions between the Israel, Iran and United States have rattled the Middle East. In the midst of this escalation, Gulf countries including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have experienced significant security challenges. Amid these developments, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar took to her social media platforms to urge the Indian government to prioritise the evacuation and safety of Indian citizens stranded in the Middle East.
Taking to her Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) handle, Khushbu wrote, “My heart is heavy watching the devastating escalation in the Middle East. Every image of uncertainty, every report of sirens, airport shutdowns, and grounded flights across Israel, Iran, and even Dubai brings deep concern for innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.”
Her post further read, “Among them are our own people — Indians who left home to build dreams, support families, and create better futures. Today, they face fear and uncertainty far away from their loved ones. Back home, thousands of families wait anxiously for a call, a message, a sign of safety. I earnestly appeal to the Government of India and our Indian Missions to act with urgency, compassion, and coordination to ensure the safety and evacuation of every Indian stranded in affected areas.”
Towards the end of the tweet, the actor-politician also appealed for peace and wrote, “At this critical hour, humanity must rise above conflict. May peace prevail. May every Indian abroad return home safe. #PrayForPeace #StaySafe #endwar #indiansoverseas.”
