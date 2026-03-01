‘My heart is heavy’: Khushbu Sundar urges Centre to evacuate Indians from the Middle East amid Iran-Israel tensions

The ongoing tensions between the Israel, Iran and United States have rattled the Middle East. In the midst of this escalation, Gulf countries including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have experienced significant security challenges. Amid these developments, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar took to her social media platforms to urge the Indian government to prioritise the evacuation and safety of Indian citizens stranded in the Middle East.

Taking to her Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) handle, Khushbu wrote, “My heart is heavy watching the devastating escalation in the Middle East. Every image of uncertainty, every report of sirens, airport shutdowns, and grounded flights across Israel, Iran, and even Dubai brings deep concern for innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.”