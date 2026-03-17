Khushbu Sundar slams CV Shanmugam for misogynist remark against Nayanthara: ‘Not a tool for cheap jokes’

A recent remark made by CV Shanmugam, an AIADMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP, in which he dragged Nayanthara’s name while targeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, has not gone down well with the public. The politician is now receiving flak from all quarters for his misogynistic remark against the Jawan actor.

What did Shanmugam say about Nayanthara?

Recently, Shanmugam criticised MK Stalin’s “tell us your dream” initiative, under which volunteers will visit homes across the state of Tamil Nadu and take feedback on what the government should do better. Shanmugam took this opportunity to take a dig at Stalin. However, he ended up making a distasteful, misogynistic comment against Nayanthara. He said, “I want Nayanthara, will you fulfil? Will he (MK Stalin) fulfil someone’s dream to marry Nayanthara?”