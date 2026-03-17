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Khushbu Sundar slams CV Shanmugam for misogynist remark against Nayanthara: ‘Not a tool for cheap jokes’
MP CV Shanmugam is receiving flak from all quarters after he made a misogynistic remark against Nayanthara which criticising Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.
A recent remark made by CV Shanmugam, an AIADMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP, in which he dragged Nayanthara’s name while targeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, has not gone down well with the public. The politician is now receiving flak from all quarters for his misogynistic remark against the Jawan actor.
What did Shanmugam say about Nayanthara?
Recently, Shanmugam criticised MK Stalin’s “tell us your dream” initiative, under which volunteers will visit homes across the state of Tamil Nadu and take feedback on what the government should do better. Shanmugam took this opportunity to take a dig at Stalin. However, he ended up making a distasteful, misogynistic comment against Nayanthara. He said, “I want Nayanthara, will you fulfil? Will he (MK Stalin) fulfil someone’s dream to marry Nayanthara?”
Khushbu Sundar slams CV Shanmugam
CV Shanmugam’s remarks have been met with huge backlash. Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar took to social media to slam Shanmugam. She wrote, “Women — especially female actors — are not your property, your talking point, or a commodity for every Tom, Dick and Harry to drag into conversations whenever it suits them. A female actor’s name is not a tool for cheap jokes, petty insults, or to justify someone’s argument. Using a woman’s identity to mock others or prove a point only exposes the mindset and upbringing of the person speaking. Enough is Enough. Every man in this world is born to a woman.”
The actor-politician added, “Before you casually comment on a female actor, ask yourself — would you speak the same way if the example was your mother, sister, wife, daughter, or someone from your own family? A female actor may be a public figure, but she is not public property. Respect her the same way you would respect any woman in any profession. Dignity should not depend on someone’s profession. When people make such degrading remarks, they do not embarrass the woman they speak about — they only expose their own mindset, their poor upbringing, and their lack of basic human decency. It is not just disrespectful. It is a shame to humanity. And remember, respect is never a one way traffic.”
Women — especially female actors — are not your property, your talking point, or a commodity for every Tom, Dick and Harry to drag into conversations whenever it suits them.
A female actor’s name is not a tool for cheap jokes, petty insults, or to justify someone’s argument.…
— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) March 17, 2026
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Nadigar Sangam condemns CV Shanmugam’s remark
Nadigar Sangam also condemned the remark by CV Shanmugam. The film body called it derogatory and unacceptable. The association said such comments from elected representatives violate public decorum and disrespect women in cinema. It also demanded a public apology from the MP and stressed that actors across the industry stand united in defending women’s dignity.
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