‘Doing this to trigger someone’: Fans react as Khushbu shares pic with Ravi Mohan’s estranged wife Aarti

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar appears to have subtly addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding Ravi Mohan and his estranged wife Aarti Ravi. Amid speculation over Ravi’s recent remarks about an actress interfering in his marriage, Khushbu shared a photo with Aarti and her children on social media, calling them “my family.”

Taking to Instagram, Khushbu shared a photo with red heart emojis and the hashtag #MyFamily. The picture featured Khushbu with her daughters, Avantika and Anandita, alongside Aarti, who was seen holding her close. Aarti’s mother, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, and her sons with Ravi, Aarav and Ayaan, were also seen smiling in the picture.

Khushbu Sundar’s post comes days after Ravi Mohan made controversial remarks at a press meet, where he accused an actress of interfering in his personal life and marriage. Without taking any names, the actor alleged that the woman had affected not just his family, but also the relationships of several others in the industry. His comments quickly sparked speculation online, with many social media users linking the remarks to Khushbu.

ALSO READ | ‘My dignified silence should never be mistaken for weakness’: Aarti Ravi hits back at Ravi Mohan

Ravi Mohan’s fans quickly flooded the comments section of Khushbu Sundar’s latest post, with many expressing disappointment over her public stance. “Your intentionally doing this to trigger someone,” one person wrote. Another commented, “I’m scared by seeing all these smiling faces.”

However, several users also came out in support of Khushbu and Aarti Ravi. One user wrote, “yes, the man who, until a week ago was making reels with his girlfriend is the one person who is suffering, but the mother who is looking after her children, keeping them happy and sane does not deserve to smile.”

About Ravi Mohan-Aarti Ravi feud

Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi tied the knot in 2009. In September 2024, Ravi took to his Instagram handle to announce his separation from Aarti. The announcement soon snowballed into a bitter public fallout, with Aarti claiming that she and their children were caught off guard by Ravi’s statement. In the months that followed, both sides levelled serious allegations against each other, with Ravi accusing Aarti of cruelty and Aarti alleging that he had distanced himself from the family.

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The controversy intensified further on May 16, when Ravi addressed the media and claimed he was being denied access to his sons. The actor also revealed that he planned to step away from acting until the divorce proceedings were completed. During the interaction, Ravi spoke about his emotional struggles and admitted to going through an extremely dark phase mentally. His press meet came shortly after singer Keneeshaa Francis, who has been rumoured to be dating the actor, deactivated her Instagram account following intense online backlash.

Ravi Mohan’s press conference also prompted Aarti Ravi to react strongly. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “You never wake a sleeping lion. God help if she’s a mamma lion. My dignified silence should never be mistaken for weakness or taken undue advantage of. If needed, to protect my children and my dignity, I will step out of my comfort zone and face the world with the truth. Because truth always prevails.”

Disclaimer: This article discusses public celebrity disputes and personal hardships. The details shared are based on public statements and social media activity and are intended strictly for informational and entertainment purposes. It does not constitute professional personal or psychological advice.