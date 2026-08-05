Khushbu opens up on Sundar C’s exit from Rajinikanth’s Dharman: ‘I informed Kamal Haasan’

Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar has opened up about the circumstances surrounding her husband Sundar C’s exit from the Rajinikanth film that was being produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, saying the director stepped away “in a very dignified way” and that it was her who broke the news to Kamal Haasan because Sundar C could not bring himself to do it. Tentatively titled Thalaivar 173 is now officially tited Dharman.

“I can’t comment on the Superstar Rajinikanth x Sundar C x Kamal Haasan project. It’s between the three of them. It’s the director’s decision to do what he wants, whether it works out or not. In a very dignified way, he backed out. He was excited, and we were even more excited. It’s between them,” Khushbu said.