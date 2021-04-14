Khushbu Sundar’s husband Sundar C discharged from hospital, actor thanks fans for their best wishes

Khushbu Sundar said her husband and filmmaker Sundar C is currently in isolation. (Photo: Khushbu Sundar/Instagram)

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar informed her fans that her husband and filmmaker Sundar C, who had tested positive earlier this week, has been discharged from the hospital. She informed that the filmmaker is in isolation at their guest house.

“Friends all your prayers have been answered. My hubby #SundarC is out of the hospital. But he will be in isolation for next 7 days. He is staying at our guest house, so I get to see him only after 7 days. Thank you to each one of you for your support n best wishes #Love,” Khushbu tweeted.

The news comes a day after Khushbu shared a picture with her husband and recalled her good times with him. Sharing a picture from one of their holiday destinations, Khushbu wrote, “Miss our times.. miss you.. come back home soon.”

Earlier this week, Khushbu told her Instagram followers that the filmmaker was admitted to the hospital after being tested positive for the coronavirus ‘for precautionary measures.’

“My husband has tested positive for #Covid19. He is doing well but admitted for precautionary measures. Along with him my niece @nith_sha and her husband have tested positive too. Anyone who has been in contact with them recently, pls isolate yourself immediately and get yourself tested. Pls keep them in your prayers,” the post read.