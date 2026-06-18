Khushbu Sundar’s daughter Anandita shuts down trolls, Ozempic rumours: ‘Took me 7 years’

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker-actor Sundar C’s daughter, Anandita, recently found herself in the spotlight after her dramatic physical transformation grabbed headlines. When Khushbu visited actor Vijay to invite him to daughter Avantika’s wedding, she was accompanied by her family, including Anandita. Soon after, social media was flooded with discussions about Anandita’s transformation, with many speculating that she had relied on weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Mounjaro. Now, Anandita has addressed the speculation and said that it took her seven years to achieve this transformation.

Speaking on the JFW podcast, Anandita revealed that both she and her elder sister Avantika had always been “chubby kids” and eventually struggled with obesity. Their decision to lose weight, she said, stemmed from health concerns rather than aesthetics.

“I think a lot of people don’t realise that it wasn’t sudden. I started losing weight in 2018 or 2019, so it took me seven years to get here. There was also COVID, so no one really saw the process. My first major weight loss happened over three years during the pandemic. Everyone assumes I have done this or that, or that I have had surgery. But people haven’t seen us all these years. How do they decide these things?” she said.

Anandita added that her health concerns intensified after she began working at the age of 19. The demanding nature of the film industry, coupled with long hours and physical strain, made her realise she needed to prioritise her well-being.

“When I was 19, I started working. I had a very privileged and cocooned upbringing, and suddenly I was thrown into a high-pressure job as an assistant director. The physical and mental demands, late nights, and constant pressure took a toll. I worked with Mani Ratnam on Ponniyin Selvan and later on Thug Life. Around that time, I also suffered multiple fractures outside the sets. That’s when I realised I needed to focus on my health and lose weight,” she shared.

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Addressing the constant speculation around her transformation, Anandita said people were quick to create stories about her using weight-loss drugs.

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“People created theories that our family doctor prescribed Ozempic and made up all sorts of stories. I realised the hate will never stop. I never lost weight to please anyone else. But receiving that kind of hate at such a young age was difficult.” She recalled being trolled as a teenager and said, “I was just 15. My parents were celebrities, not me. Why do people feel entitled to tell me how ugly I am? Why should my journey dictate what someone else’s daughter or sister should do?”

She also called out another form of trolling she frequently encounters online.

“People’s favourite ‘insult’ for me is saying that I look like a trans person. That’s not only mean towards me, but it’s also ignorant and transphobic. First of all, I don’t think looking like a trans person is an insult. But that’s one of the comments I see more than anything else,” Anandita remarked.

This article highlights a personal journey of physical transformation, addressing the emotional challenges and health reflections surrounding public scrutiny. The details shared are for informational purposes based on personal experience and should not be treated as professional medical or wellness advice.