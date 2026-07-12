Khushbu Sundar defends family against trolls, YouTubers: ‘These morons will walk over us’

Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar has taken to X to share a lengthy post defending her family against what she calls cheap, targeted attacks.

“This is my family. Built on love, trust and understanding,” she wrote, opening a post that quickly turned from tribute into takedown. “We have struggled, worked hard through our bones, bled and sweated out to be where we are today.”

Khushbu has spent the past few weeks fending off criticism over the wedding of her elder daughter Avantika Sundar to Shravan Sreenivasan on June 25 that drew names like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh, Anil Kapoor and Trisha Krishnan. Veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj attended the celebrations, in what turned out to be his last public appearance before his death from a cardiac arrest just two days later, at age 73.

This is my family. Built on love, trust and understanding. We have struggled, worked hard through our bones, bled and sweated out to be where we are today. We might have faltered, failed, tripped and fallen too at times, but we have never failed to fight back with vigour and… pic.twitter.com/Zcsw1n45bc — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) July 11, 2026

When Khushbu continued posting cheerful pictures from the wedding even as tributes to Bhagyaraj poured in, a section of social media users turned on her, questioning the optics. One commenter asked whether the post was really necessary while the state mourned Bhagyaraj. She didn’t take it quietly then either, firing back that her daughter had gotten married less than 48 hours earlier, that she had every right to be happy, and telling critics to simply stop following her if they had a problem.

“We might have faltered, failed, tripped and fallen too at times, but we have never failed to fight back with vigour and succeed yet again,” she wrote, before pivoting to how she and her husband, filmmaker Sundar C, raised their daughters. “We raised our children with care, never allowing them to get swayed away by success or take an advantage of being celebrity children. Never ever they have taken an advantage of who they are. We are extremely proud of our children.”

Then the tone hardens considerably. “I as a mother cannot and won’t let any Tom, dick and harry insult, disrespect or use them for 2 minute cheap publicity. Their mentality is so crude, 3rd rated and crass and it clearly reflects their upbringing. I would like to give it back in the same language and manner as they do but I won’t. I wont disrespect my mother and her upbringing. But do not think me being quiet means I am fine with your dirty pathetic mindset. Never mess with a mother. Remember a mother is a wounded tiger who will pounce and kill to protect her cubs,” she wrote.

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The actor-politician goes on to mention her actual targets, without naming names. “This message is not for some 3rd rated jerk who has gone out and use my kids and my family to gain few followers and laughs,” she wrote, before broadening the accusation to content creators more generally: “This is very clear message to all the so called youtubers too who sit and talk about us for a packet of green notes so that they can feed their families.”

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From there, the post turns into something closer to a rallying cry. “Enough is enough. If we don’t speak for ourselves today, these morons will walk over us. What they don’t know is the strength we have within ourselves is not bought, but earned,” she wrote, before addressing women more broadly: “To every woman out here, stand up for yourself. When others fail respect you, give a damn. Learn to respect yourself. Never ever allow others to insult you.”

She closed by thanking veteran actress Radikaa Sarathkumar: “Thank you Radikaa Sarathkumar for always being there. As a friend and family.”