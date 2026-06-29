Khushbu defends wedding post after Bhagyaraj’s death: ‘My daughter just married’

Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar has hit back at social media users who criticised her for continuing to share photos from her daughter Avantika’s wedding within 48 hours of veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj’s death, saying she has every right to celebrate her family’s happiness while also mourning the loss of a close friend.

The noise began after Khushbu Sundar posted a candid photograph with her husband, director Sundar C, from the wedding festivities in Goa, where their elder daughter Avantika married Shravan Sreenivasan this week in a star studded ceremony attended by Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Trisha Krishnan and Amala Akkineni, among others. Bhagyaraj himself had been among the guests at the wedding, with a clip from the event showing him warmly greeting Chiranjeevi. After his final public appearance in the wedding, on Saturday, Bhagyaraj died in Chennai, sending the Tamil film industry into mourning