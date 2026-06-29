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Khushbu defends wedding post after Bhagyaraj’s death: ‘I have the right to be happy’
Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar has pushed back against social media users who questioned her sharing celebratory photos from daughter Avantika's wedding within 48 hours of veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj's death
Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar has hit back at social media users who criticised her for continuing to share photos from her daughter Avantika’s wedding within 48 hours of veteran filmmaker K Bhagyaraj’s death, saying she has every right to celebrate her family’s happiness while also mourning the loss of a close friend.
The noise began after Khushbu Sundar posted a candid photograph with her husband, director Sundar C, from the wedding festivities in Goa, where their elder daughter Avantika married Shravan Sreenivasan this week in a star studded ceremony attended by Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Trisha Krishnan and Amala Akkineni, among others. Bhagyaraj himself had been among the guests at the wedding, with a clip from the event showing him warmly greeting Chiranjeevi. After his final public appearance in the wedding, on Saturday, Bhagyaraj died in Chennai, sending the Tamil film industry into mourning
As tributes for Bhagyaraj poured in, a section of social media users questioned whether it was appropriate for Khushbu Sundar to keep posting cheerful wedding content given the timing. One user commented, “Is this post really required now? When the state is mourning the loss of Bhagyaraj sir,” while another wrote that “not every grief belongs to us, not every pain is ours to carry.”
Also Read: K Bhagyaraj Funeral Updates: Filmmaker laid to rest with full state honours
Khushbu Sundar did not let the criticism slide. Responding directly to one of the comments under her Instagram post, she wrote, “Why follow me then?? Only to criticise?? My daughter got married not even 48 hours before. And who knows Poornima better? You or me?? If you find it difficult, stop following me. I am better off without people like you. I have all the right to be happy.” The reference to Poornima was to Bhagyaraj’s wife, actress Poornima Bhagyaraj.
Even as she defended her wedding posts, Khushbu Sundar had separately paid tribute to Bhagyaraj on Instagram, sharing a photograph of him with the message, “Rest in peace Sir. My funny moments with you will remain etched in my memory forever. I will miss you.”
‘Full state honours’
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay announced that K Bhagyaraj would be accorded full state honours in recognition of his contribution to cinema. Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, former actress Poornima Bhagyaraj, daughter Saranya and son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. Vijay, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Dhanush and Nayanthara were among those who paid their final respects.
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