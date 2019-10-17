KGF actor Srinidhi Shetty joins the cast of Vikram 58

Versatile actor Chiyaan Vikram’s 58th project has been becoming big with each passing day as the makers are leaving no stone unturned to get interesting star cast on board. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film already has cricketer Irfan Pathan playing a cop from Turkey, and now, Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Vikram.

Advertising

Confirming the same, Srinidhi Shetty on Wednesday tweeted, “Here it is. Excited to be part of Chiyaan Vikram 58. Thank you Ajay Gnanamuthu and Lalit Kumar for this wonderful opportunity. Blessed to be working with Vikram sir and AR Rahman musical… Super thrilled… looking forward to join the team.”

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Produced by Lalit Kumar under Seven Screen Studio banner, the yet-to-be-titled film will go on the floors very soon. It has Sivakumar Vijayan taking care of cinematography while AR Rahman will compose its music. Complete details regarding the rest of the cast and crew are awaited.

On the work front, Vikram has already lined up high budget flick Mahavir Karna and he will also be seen in a major role in Mani Ratnam’s dream project Ponniyin Selvan. On the other hand, Vikram-Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram is yet to begin shooting.