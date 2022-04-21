scorecardresearch
KGF 2 makers to produce director Sudha Kongara’s next

Hombale Films of KGF 2 fame is set to bankroll director Sudha Kongara's next.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
April 21, 2022 2:09:41 pm
Sudha Kongara is known for Soorarai Pottru. (Photo: Netflix)

Hombale Films, the Bengaluru based production house which bankrolled the KGF franchise, is all set to expand its footprint in other regional film industries. The banner on Thursday announced that it will be bankrolling director Sudha Kongara’s next.

“Some true stories deserve to be told and told right. We, at Hombale Films, are proud to announce our next film with director Sudha Kongara. A story that we are certain will capture India’s imagination like all our films have,” read the statement posted on the Twitter account of Hombale Films.

At this point, the filmmakers haven’t shared more details about the project.

Sudha Kongara assisted ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam before she ventured on her own. She made her directorial debut with the Telugu movie Andhra Andagadu in 2008. And it was the 2016 sports drama Irudhi Suttru, Saala Khadoos in Hindi, that put her on the map. And again she tasted success with the biopic drama Soorarai Pottru, which had Suriya in the lead.

Hombale Films is basking in the worldwide success of its latest movie KGF: Chapter 2. The movie collected over Rs 134 crore on its opening day last week and emerged as the bigger ever earner in the history of Kannada cinema. The movie is still running to packed houses across the country.

