After success of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander get mobbed in Kerala

The makers of Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan’s latest blockbuster Vikram continue to promote the movie across the country even as it keeps the cash registers ringing at the box office. The film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj and music composer Anirudh Ravichander took a trip to Kerala, where the movie has become a huge hit, to meet and greet the fans at a theatre in Thrissur.

Vikram’s Kerala distributor Shibu Thameens shared the pictures from the theatre giving us a glimpse of the huge crowd that had turned up to cheer for Lokesh and Anirudh. “Ulaganayakan ⁦ @ikamalhaasan ⁩ sir #VIKRAM success theatre visit at Ragam theatre trichur . Love extended to ⁦ @Dir_Lokesh ⁩ nd ⁦ @anirudhofficial ⁩ by fans was like trissur pooram ⁦ @RKFI ⁩ ⁦ @turmericmediaTM ⁩ ⁦ @riyashibu_(sic),” Shibu tweeted.

There was also a video showing Lokesh and Anirudh looking overwhelmed by the reception they received from the enthusiastic fans. The duo also addressed a press conference after that and took questions about the follow-up films to Vikram. “I have other commitments that I need to fulfil first. After that I will make an announcement,” Lokesh said.

Lokesh is next expected to reunite with Vijay for his next directorial outing. He had earlier revealed that it was a gangster movie and he was waiting for a formal annulment from the production house before he could talk about it more.

The said project will mark Lokesh’s second collaboration with Vijay after Master.

Vikram has become one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies in Kerala. Within the ten days of its initial release, the film raked in more than Rs 30 crore, shattering the records of the previous Tamil hits in Kerala. And the film continues to remain a top choice at the box office for the people in the state.

Vikram stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Suriya.