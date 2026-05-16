Marriage at 18, miscarriage at 19: Keneeshaa Francis faced abuse, sang in bars for Rs 500

Keneeshaa Francis recently announced that she is quitting Instagram after facing massive hate online over her association with Ravi Mohan, who is currently going through a painful divorce. While Keneeshaa has been labelled a “home-breaker” and subjected to intense trolling, the singer recently opened up about the deeply traumatic experiences that have shaped her life since childhood. Just a day before announcing that she was severing all ties with Ravi Mohan and stepping away from social media, Keneeshaa shared her life story through a now-deleted two-part Instagram video, claiming that she had faced abuse from a young age.

Keneeshaa revealed that music entered her life at a very young age. Speaking to Sakshi TV, she said, “I started singing at church. Then I joined my school choir and college choir. Later, I got an opportunity to sing at a coffee shop for Rs 500. That’s where it all began, and today I am here.”

She further recalled participating in the reality show The Stage in 2006. “It was a show for Indians performing English music in India. I was part of Season 1, made it to the top five and then got eliminated. That brought me fame and many opportunities,” she shared.

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Keneeshaa Francis was married at 18

In the emotional videos shared on Instagram, Keneeshaa spoke at length about her painful past. “I have had the most brutal life, like many people around us do. I am the only child of my parents. I lost my mother in 2013 and my father in 2017. I have been abused by most of the men in my family since the age of four,” she said.

She further revealed, “At 18, I was married into an unnecessary family. It was an extremely abusive marriage. The man I was married to had multiple girlfriends and wives. The abuse became so severe that I lost the baby I was carrying. I was around 19-20 at the time.”

Keneeshaa also opened up about caring for her father after her mother’s death. “I spent four years taking care of my father, who had Alzheimer’s, until his last breath. Ever since then, I have been living entirely on my own. Nobody in the industry can ever say that I got opportunities through favours. I have worked and performed my entire life,” she said.

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(Photo: Keneeshaa Francis/Instagram) (Photo: Keneeshaa Francis/Instagram)

Keneeshaa sang in bars for Rs 500

Addressing criticism about her early career, she said, “My journey began with singing in bars. But so what? It is still an art form. Singing in bars for Rs 500 a night helped me become someone who can charge much more today, and I am proud of that.”

She also reacted strongly to rumours circulating about her personal life. “People are saying things like, ‘She is married,’ ‘her husband is alive,’ ‘she has four children,’ ‘she is 50.’ Just because someone chooses not to speak up, people think they can say anything.”

Keneeshaa further alleged that people had hired detectives to dig into her past. “They have sent detectives to Bengaluru to find out who I was married to and what I went through. Some people even claim that my father was abandoned in an old-age home. Are you kidding me? Do you think I enjoy being an orphan?” she said emotionally.

Reflecting on the loss of her unborn child, she added, “A girl who has lost a child in her womb — do you really think I would try to keep someone away from their children or family?”

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How Keneeshaa became a spiritual therapist

Keneeshaa entered the spotlight in a very different way after Ravi Mohan announced his separation from his wife Aarti Ravi and accused her of cruelty. In a statement, Ravi revealed that Keneeshaa had supported him during the difficult phase as his spiritual healer. Their appearance together at a wedding further intensified online speculation and trolling directed at her.

Keneeshaa explained that becoming a spiritual therapist was never part of her original plan. She said her guru had once advised her to pursue healing professionally, but she was hesitant at first. “Eventually, after going through several difficult experiences, I called my guru again. He told me that when life gives you a calling, you should accept it. That’s when I finally decided to become a spiritual therapist,” she said.

‘Haven’t been able to perform for over 1.5 years’

She also revealed that the controversy had severely affected her career and personal life. “For the past one-and-a-half years, I have not been able to perform or do the regular things I have done for 34 years of my life. Suddenly, everything stopped.”

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(Photo: Keneeshaa Francis/Instagram) (Photo: Keneeshaa Francis/Instagram)

Speaking about the alleged hacking of her social media account, she said, “My Instagram was hacked while I was performing on stage a few days ago. I immediately contacted my PR team and they helped retrieve it. People planted bot accounts.”

‘Who are you to decide my friendship with Ravi Mohan?’

Addressing her relationship with Ravi Mohan, Keneeshaa clarified that their connection began through therapy and friendship. “Imagine being in my position and having someone who didn’t want to turn to his parents, best friends or anyone from the industry, but instead came to a random girl for help. I was that random girl.”

She added, “When I offered help, I realised the situation was far beyond my expertise, so I disconnected from the therapy aspect and chose to simply be a friend. Who are you to decide how I should conduct my friendships?”

Keneeshaa also said that after enduring immense pain throughout her life, online hatred no longer intimidates her. “I have seen so much darkness and sadness that nobody can come to me now and say they are going to cause me pain,” she stated.

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(Photo: Keneeshaa Francis/Instagram) (Photo: Keneeshaa Francis/Instagram)

Recalling how she first met Ravi Mohan, she said, “We met as friends at an audio launch. He later reached out to me for help. I met him in Goa, listened to him, and told him immediately that I may not be the best person to support him professionally. But I could be there as a friend.”

She continued, “That friendship slowly evolved into a place where we understood each other deeply. I do not need to break a home for that. And if someone chose to speak to me instead of their closest circle, imagine what they must have been going through. These are adults, not 20-year-olds. Why does everything have to be about society?”

‘I release Ravi Mohan with love and detachment’

In what appears to be her final Instagram statement before stepping away from social media, Keneeshaa wrote, “I walked into this story with love. I walk out of it with silence. Some places become so consumed by noise, ego, judgment and manufactured narratives that goodness no longer has room to breathe there.”

She further added, “I have given pieces of myself trying to protect a human being the world had already decided a story for. But I now understand very clearly that in a world addicted to spectacle, kindness rarely stands a chance against chaos.”

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Ending the note, she wrote, “I understand that this place is only for liars, cheaters, manipulators and life extorters. So, I release him with peace, love and complete detachment. I release all the responsibilities I had signed up for as well.”

DISCLAIMER: This article contains deeply personal narratives involving domestic abuse, trauma, emotional distress, and caregiving for a medical condition. The accounts shared are reflective of individual life experiences and are presented for informational and entertainment purposes; they do not constitute professional psychological, legal, or medical advice. If you or someone you know is going through a difficult time or experiencing emotional distress, please reach out to a trusted professional or a certified mental health support service.