‘I am not a homewrecker’: Keneeshaa reveals heartbreaking trauma, truth of her bond with Ravi Mohan

Singer Keneeshaa has broken her silence after months of trolling and speculation surrounding her reported closeness with actor Ravi Mohan following his separation from wife Aarti Ravi. In two emotional Instagram videos, the singer addressed accusations of being a “home wrecker”, opened up about her traumatic past and insisted she never intended to break a family.

The controversy surrounding Keneeshaa intensified after Ravi Mohan and the singer were recently spotted together at a public event, reigniting speculation around their relationship. The actor, formerly known as Jayam Ravi, had announced his separation from Aarti Ravi in 2024, following which the duo’s public appearances together frequently attracted criticism online.

In the videos, Keneeshaa said she had remained silent for months because legal proceedings were underway, but felt compelled to finally share her side after enduring relentless abuse online.

“I just want to tell you my story because people are constantly targeting me and asking why I’m not saying anything.”

‘I was only trying to help him’

She strongly denied allegations that she had interfered in Ravi Mohan’s family life. “I don’t need to break a home,” she said.

Keneeshaa explained that Ravi Mohan had initially approached her seeking emotional support and therapy. However, she claimed she later stepped away professionally because the situation was beyond her expertise and continued only as a friend.

“When he reached out to me for help… I gave him immediate advice that I’m not going to be the best person to support. And I will be a friend to help through the journey.”

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She also claimed that her first suggestion to him had been to try and work on his family issues.

“My first suggestion to the person in contention was, ‘Hey, I can work in therapy with you if you want to make it work in your family.’”

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Keneesha says people thanked her for ‘making Ravi smile’

Keneeshaa also claimed that several people from the industry and the public had privately appreciated her for supporting Ravi Mohan during a difficult phase in his life.

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“People across the globe whom I met while travelling with Mr Ravi Mohan for events and brand collaborations have come, held our hands and said, ‘Oh my God, thank you for saving that boy. Thank you for making that boy smile.’”

She added that online criticism would not break her spirit. “Just because you’re going to be saying this to me, you think it’s going to take me down?”

Keneeshaa alleges online harassment and hacking

Throughout the videos, the singer repeatedly spoke about the emotional toll the controversy and trolling had taken on her. She alleged that fake accounts and bots were being used to attack her online and claimed her Instagram account had recently been hacked.

“This whole bot system, this whole trying to demean a person’s character just because you don’t like it, is definitely not okay.”

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Keneeshaa also appeared to make a veiled reference to Ravi Mohan’s separation while speaking about relationships and emotional neglect.

“If you have someone you really care, do something about it when they are with you. If you like somebody, tell them every day. If you want to build a life and a future with that person, do something about it, not do everything against it. Kick them out and then make the story about you.”

The singer made the remarks while alleging that her Instagram account had been hacked and claiming she had enough proof, including an IP address, to pursue legal action but chose not to escalate matters further.

Singer opens up about abusive childhood and marriage

Keneeshaa also became emotional while opening up about her personal life and childhood trauma. She revealed that she lost both her parents years ago and alleged that she experienced abuse from a very young age.

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“My mother passed away in 2013 and my dad passed away in 2017. I have been abused by most of the men in my family since the age of four.”

The singer further revealed that she was married at a young age and suffered severe abuse during the relationship.

“I got married when I was 18 and a half or 19… and then it went to a place where I was so abused that the baby in my stomach was broken and got out of my body.”

Referring to the accusations against her, she added, “You think I’m going to keep anybody away from their children or from their family? A girl who has lost a child in her stomach?”

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‘Please don’t make me feel like giving up on life’

Keneeshaa ended the videos by asking people to stop spreading hate and said she only wanted to focus on her work and healing.

“Please don’t make me feel like I need to give up on life. I just want to work. I just want to do good work.”

About Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi

In 2024, Ravi Mohan announced his separation from wife Aarti Ravi and publicly alleged that he had been thrown out of his home and prevented from meeting his sons. Aarti denied his allegations and accused him of cheating.

Months later, the actor was seen attending events with Keneeshaa and had also shared posts praising her for helping him through a difficult phase in life. Since then, both have frequently faced online speculation and criticism over the nature of their relationship.

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This article discusses sensitive personal experiences, including accounts of domestic abuse and significant emotional distress. The information provided is for editorial purposes and does not constitute professional medical or psychological advice. If you are experiencing similar struggles or find this content distressing, please reach out to a mental health professional or a verified support network.

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