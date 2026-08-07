‘Chinna correction’: Keerthy Suresh’s witty response to post on lack of substantial roles

Keerthy Suresh has steadily built her career by taking on films that have allowed her to portray a wide range of characters. Recently, however, the actor found herself at the centre of attention for a viral report and the way she chose to respond to it.

A recent Instagram post claimed that Keerthy had been taking up dance numbers because she was allegedly not being offered substantial roles. The report also stated that she would feature in Nani’s The Paradise. Adding to the inaccuracies, the film was incorrectly described as a Kannada project instead of a Telugu one.

Rather than issue a lengthy clarification, Keerthy Suresh responded with humour. Taking to the comments section, she wrote, “Vera level ponga! Chinna correction. Nani nadippathu Telugu. Kannada alla @nameisnani,” which translates to, “Next level, wow! Just a small correction. Nani acts in Telugu films, not Kannada.”