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‘Chinna correction’: Keerthy Suresh’s witty response to post on lack of substantial roles
Keerthy Suresh sarcastically dismisses viral claims that she is taking up dance numbers due to a lack of substantial roles.
Keerthy Suresh has steadily built her career by taking on films that have allowed her to portray a wide range of characters. Recently, however, the actor found herself at the centre of attention for a viral report and the way she chose to respond to it.
A recent Instagram post claimed that Keerthy had been taking up dance numbers because she was allegedly not being offered substantial roles. The report also stated that she would feature in Nani’s The Paradise. Adding to the inaccuracies, the film was incorrectly described as a Kannada project instead of a Telugu one.
Rather than issue a lengthy clarification, Keerthy Suresh responded with humour. Taking to the comments section, she wrote, “Vera level ponga! Chinna correction. Nani nadippathu Telugu. Kannada alla @nameisnani,” which translates to, “Next level, wow! Just a small correction. Nani acts in Telugu films, not Kannada.”
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The sarcastic response quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom appreciated Keerthy Suresh’s ability to address the report without turning it into a serious confrontation.
Keerthy was also recently in the news after revealing on Instagram that she had stayed awake for 41 consecutive hours while juggling back-to-back shoots across multiple industries. According to the actor, her demanding schedule involved working for nearly 20 hours at a stretch, leaving her with barely an hour to recover before moving on to her next assignment.
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On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh has several projects lined up, including Sathyavan Savithiri, Akka, Raftaar, Rowdy Janardhana, the tentatively titled VenkyAnil5 and Dorothy, which has been officially nominated at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
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