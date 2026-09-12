Keerthy Suresh’s Dorothy gets standing ovation at TIFF, first Tamil film there in a decade

Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy, a Tamil-language drama starring Keerthy Suresh, has received a standing ovation at its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026 on Saturday. The screening, held at the Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto, marks the first time a Tamil feature film has premiered at TIFF in over a decade, placing one of contemporary Tamil cinema’s filmmakers on a global stage alongside the world’s most celebrated directors.

The film screened in the festival’s Centrepiece section, a programme that showcases acclaimed international features, festival favourites and highly anticipated world premieres from across the globe. As the end credits rolled, the audience rose for a standing ovation. The film’s team, including Subbaraj, lead actors Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth, and producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, took the stage to address the audience.