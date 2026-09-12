Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Keerthy Suresh’s Dorothy gets standing ovation at TIFF, first Tamil film there in a decade
Tamil film Dorothy, starring Keerthy Suresh, has received a standing ovation at its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2026, becoming the first Tamil feature to premiere at the festival in a decade
Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy, a Tamil-language drama starring Keerthy Suresh, has received a standing ovation at its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026 on Saturday. The screening, held at the Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto, marks the first time a Tamil feature film has premiered at TIFF in over a decade, placing one of contemporary Tamil cinema’s filmmakers on a global stage alongside the world’s most celebrated directors.
The film screened in the festival’s Centrepiece section, a programme that showcases acclaimed international features, festival favourites and highly anticipated world premieres from across the globe. As the end credits rolled, the audience rose for a standing ovation. The film’s team, including Subbaraj, lead actors Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth, and producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, took the stage to address the audience.
What is Dorothy about?
Set in the early 1990s in rural Tamil Nadu, Dorothy tells the story of Karthi and Subbu, two boys navigating a harsh landscape defined by rigid patriarchal hierarchies, caste violence and everyday brutality. Their lives take an unexpected turn when misfortune befalls Dorothy, played by Keerthy Suresh, a member of their household who has always shown them kindness. The film explores themes of friendship, prejudice, identity, caste, masculinity and human connection against a backdrop of rural hardship.
Subbaraj, who wrote and directed the film, described it as a deeply personal project that he has carried with him for years.
“Dorothy is a story that comes from a place and culture I know intimately, but its questions around friendship, prejudice and human connection are universal. To have its world premiere at TIFF is incredibly special. It gives the film an opportunity to reach audiences across the world while staying true to the story I wanted to tell,” he said in a statement.
Another major highlight of Dorothy is its original score by veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja. Subbaraj also spoke about working with the legendary composer and the significance of his music in the film.
“To have Ilaiyaraaja sir’s music accompany that journey makes it even more special.
Dorothy is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under Sikhya Entertainment, in association with Karthik Subbaraj’s own Dhammam Films.
Also Read: Dorothy teaser: Karthik Subbaraj, Keerthy Suresh promise an eerie, intense rural drama
The TIFF premiere gives Dorothy an international showcase ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on September 25.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05