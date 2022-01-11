Keerthy Suresh tests positive for Covid-19: ‘A scary reminder…’

Actor Keerthy Suresh is the latest south Indian celebrity to test positive for coronavirus.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19, experiencing mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading. Please follow all the Covid safety norms and stay safe. I am currently in isolation and under safe care. Those who came in close contact with me, kindly do get tested. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please take your vaccines at the earliest to avoid severe symptoms and for the better health of you and your loved ones. Hoping for a speedy recovery and will be back in action soon!,” Keerthy said in a statement posted on her Twitter page.

Last year, Keerthy Suresh had a close brush with coronavirus while shooting for Superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. Earlier, Rajinikanth had recalled how the Covid breakout on the sets had put the entire cast and crew under a lot of stress. “After two weeks of the uninterrupted shoot, everyone on the sets was in for a shock after Keerthy Suresh’s assistant tested positive for the virus. He had developed the Covid infection five days ago but he told no one. Everyone was in shock. I worked with Keerthy Suresh closely on the sets as we performed scenes without masks. And the assistant was also with us all along. Everyone was shocked. Director Siva and producer Kalanithi Maran were upset and immediately cancelled the shoot and began to test everyone,” Rajinikanth had recalled.

However, neither Keerthy nor Rajinikanth had contracted the virus at the time.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. She has multiple projects in the pipeline, including Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Saani Kaayidham, Bhola Shankar among others.