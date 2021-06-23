Keerthy Suresh performs on Vijay’s song, calls him ‘Beast’ of entertainment

Actor Keerthy Suresh has previously admitted to being a huge fan of Vijay. On the actor’s birthday, she dropped a video of herself grooving to one of Vijay’s popular tracks. In the video, Keerthy performed on “Aal Thotta Boopathi”, which originally featured Vijay and Simran. She ended her performance with Vijay’s trademark pose.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Keerthy said that Vijay is not only best at performing, but he is also the ‘Beast’ of entertainment. “Dancing for Aal Thotta Boopathy! An ardent fan of #Thalapathy! You are not only one of the best at performing, but you are one of a #Beast when it comes to entertaining,” she wrote.

Earlier, Keerthy Suresh was all praise for the first look of Vijay’s Beast, which was unveiled on the eve of his birthday. Keerthy said she is sure that “Beast is going to be one kind of a feast for every fan, including me.” Beast, also starring Pooja Hegde, is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The music of the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Not just Keerthy Suresh, Malavika Mohanan also paid a tribute to Vijay. The Master actor posted a video of herself styled like Vijay. Sharing the video, Malavika wrote, “Happy Birthday, JD 🤴 As they say, imitation is the best form of flattery! We can all try, but nobody does it better than you. We love you.”