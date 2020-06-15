scorecardresearch
Monday, June 15, 2020
Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Friday

Excited to watch Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin? Follow this live blog for all the latest updates about the Amazon Prime Video release.

Written by Antara Chakraborthy | Chennai | Updated: June 15, 2020 11:47:21 am
Penguin Keerthy Suresh Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin was made in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

Keerthy Suresh’s latest movie Penguin is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 19. The film, which was made in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously, is touted to be a mystery-thriller.

Written and directed by debutant Eashwar Karthic, the plot of the movie revolves around the kidnapping of a child and follows the struggles and agony of a distraught mother. Keerthy, who won the National Award for her role in Mahanati, will be playing such an intense character for the first time in her career.

As theaters remain shut during the lockdown, many filmmakers are opting for a direct OTT release. Following in the footsteps of Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin is the second high-profile Kollywood movie to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Penguin is jointly produced by Karthik Subbaraj, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram. The technical crew of the film comprises Kharthik Phalani and Anil Krish for cinematography and editing, respectively. Santhosh Narayan has composed the music for Penguin.

Follow all the latest updates about Keerthy Suresh's Penguin

11:47 (IST)15 Jun 2020
‘Penguin countdown starts’

User @sridevisreedhar shared her excitement for Penguin release on Twitter. She said, “#Penguin countdown starts!  The trailer gave us the chills,  Music is superb and that the extremely talented @KeerthyOfficial is the protagonist makes the wait worthy. FDFS on @PrimeVideoIN  June 19 #PenguinOnPrime @EashvarKarthic.”

Keerthy Suresh’s last big-screen release was the AR Murgadoss directorial Sarkar (2008), alongside Vijay. The actress also has three Telugu films, Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi and Rang De, and two big-budget releases, Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in her kitty.