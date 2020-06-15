Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Friday

Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin was made in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin was made in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

Keerthy Suresh’s latest movie Penguin is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 19. The film, which was made in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously, is touted to be a mystery-thriller.

Written and directed by debutant Eashwar Karthic, the plot of the movie revolves around the kidnapping of a child and follows the struggles and agony of a distraught mother. Keerthy, who won the National Award for her role in Mahanati, will be playing such an intense character for the first time in her career.

As theaters remain shut during the lockdown, many filmmakers are opting for a direct OTT release. Following in the footsteps of Jyotika’s Ponmagal Vandhal, Penguin is the second high-profile Kollywood movie to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Penguin is jointly produced by Karthik Subbaraj, Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram. The technical crew of the film comprises Kharthik Phalani and Anil Krish for cinematography and editing, respectively. Santhosh Narayan has composed the music for Penguin.