Keerthy Suresh to lead Karthik Subbaraj’s next production

Keerthy Suresh, who is currently basking in the glory of her National Award win, has announced her next project which is being produced by Karthik Subbaraj.

“I am super excited to be a part of this thriller with @StonebenchFilms and to join hands with debutant @EashvarKarthic in a @Music_Santhosh sir musical ! Can’t wait to start 🙂🙌 @karthiksubbaraj”, she tweeted.

Helmed by debutant director Eashvar Karthic, the untitled film will be produced by Karthik Subbaraj and is touted to be an ’emotional mystery thriller’.

Karthik Subbaraj shared on Twitter, “Super happy!! Our @StonebenchFilms Production#3 will star the National award winner @KeerthyOfficial, directed by debutant @EashvarKarthic & it’s a @Music_Santhosh musical!!! Need all your blessings & support as always to this new team & the film 🙏 @kaarthekeyens @onlynikil.”

Although the makers are yet to reveal the title and the official list of the other cast members, Santhosh Narayanan has been roped in to compose the music for the film. The technical crew comprises of Anil Krish, Kharthik Palani and Thomas Kurian for editing, cinematography and sound design respectively.

Keerthy was last seen in AR Murgadoss’ Sarkar, alongside Vijay. She also appeared in a cameo in Nagarjuna’s Manmadhudhu 2 and is currently filming director Priyadarshan’s magnum opus, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, starring Mohanlal in the lead.