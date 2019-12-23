Keerthy Suresh isn’t Rajinikanth’s heroine in Thalaivar 168

Besides Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena will share screen space with Rajinikanth. (Photo: Keerthy Suresh/Rajinikanth/Facebook) Besides Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena will share screen space with Rajinikanth. (Photo: Keerthy Suresh/Rajinikanth/Facebook)

Ever since Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 168 was announced by Sun Pictures, there has been tremendous buzz surrounding the film. Now, we hear National award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh will be playing Rajinikanth’s sister in the film. Sources add the Superstar is likely to play a dual role as director Siva has roped in two yesteryear heroines Khushbu and Meena opposite the actor. However, an official word is awaited.

Thalaivar 168 marks Khushbu’s collaboration with Rajinikanth after 28 years. And, this is Khushbu’s major on-screen Tamil appearance in 10 years. As for Meena, she shared screen space with Rajinikanth as a child artiste in Anbulla Rajinikanth and Engeyo Kaetta Kural and went on to share screen space with him in Yejaman, Veera and Muthu.

The shoot of Thalaivar 168 is currently progressing at a rapid pace in Hyderabad.

D Imman is composing music for this family action entertainer, which also has Soori, Prakash Raj, George Maryan of Kaithi fame and Sathish in pivotal roles.

Thalaivar 168, which is Siva and Rajinikanth’s first collaboration, is likely to release during Diwali 2020.

