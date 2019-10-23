Keerthy Suresh in the race for Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 168?

We had reported that the makers of Thalaivar 168 were keen on roping in either Manju Warrier or Jyothika opposite Rajinikanth. But it looks like Keerthy Suresh is one of the strong contenders for the leading lady role now.

A source tells indianexpress.com, “Keerthy was supposed to be cast in Darbar itself. Owing to date issues, she couldn’t accept the offer, and eventually, it went to Nayanthara, who was initially reluctant to say ‘yes’.”

Apparently, at that time, the Mahanati actor had given bulk dates for her Bollywood debut, Badhaai Ho, in which she shares screen space with Ajay Devgn.

“Keerthy has expressed interest to be a part of this untitled film, as it’s her dream to act alongside Rajini sir. However, an official announcement is expected to be made by the first week of next month,” said a source.

Meanwhile, reports claim, “she won’t play her age, and will sport a mature look in the film.”

While the pre-production work in underway, Thalaivar 168, is directed by Siva of Viswasam fame. Touted to be a family-oriented commercial entertainer, set against a rural backdrop, the film will have music by D Imman.

Thalaivar 168, produced by Sun Pictures, will go on floors early next year.