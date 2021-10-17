scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 17, 2021
MUST READ

Keerthy Suresh turns 29: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni and others wish the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star

Keerthy Suresh birthday: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni, Devi Sri Prasad and Gopichandh Malineni among others took to social media to wish Keerthy Suresh.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: October 17, 2021 6:44:01 pm
Keerthy Suresh brithday wishes Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni Sarkaru Vaari Paata starKeerthy Suresh will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Keerthy Suresh is celebrating her 29th birthday today. On the occasion, the actor received wishes from fans, friends and colleagues. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni, Devi Sri Prasad and Gopichandh Malineni among others took to social media to wish Keerthy Suresh.

The makers of Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata shared a special birthday wish which read, “Wishing the talent powerhouse and our lovely lady @KeerthyOfficial a Blasting Birthday #SarkaruVaariPaata.”

Her Sarkaru Vaari Paata co-star Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Happy birthday @KeerthyOfficial! Wishing you unbound happiness and success always!”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sharing a selfie with the birthday girl, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Happy birthday @keerthysureshofficial. Hope you have a wonderful day and a blessed year ahead.”

Suniel Shetty shared via Twitter, “A very Happy Birthday to the immensely talented @KeerthyOfficial Stay blessed. Have an awesome year ahead.”

Here are the birthday wishes for Keerthy Suresh:

Samantha (Photo: Samantha/Instagram)
Also read |Samantha rubbishes claims that affairs, abortions led to divorce with Chaitanya: ‘Attack on me is relentless’

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, Saani Kaayidham, Vaashi, Bhola Shankar and Dasara in her kitty.

Here’s wishing happy birthday to Keerthy Suresh!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

prabhas, katrina kaif, kriti sanon, sunny leone
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 17: Latest News

Advertisement