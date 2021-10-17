Keerthy Suresh turns 29: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni and others wish the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star

Keerthy Suresh is celebrating her 29th birthday today. On the occasion, the actor received wishes from fans, friends and colleagues. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni, Devi Sri Prasad and Gopichandh Malineni among others took to social media to wish Keerthy Suresh.

The makers of Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata shared a special birthday wish which read, “Wishing the talent powerhouse and our lovely lady @KeerthyOfficial a Blasting Birthday #SarkaruVaariPaata.”

Her Sarkaru Vaari Paata co-star Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Happy birthday @KeerthyOfficial! Wishing you unbound happiness and success always!”

Sharing a selfie with the birthday girl, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Happy birthday @keerthysureshofficial. Hope you have a wonderful day and a blessed year ahead.”

Suniel Shetty shared via Twitter, “A very Happy Birthday to the immensely talented @KeerthyOfficial Stay blessed. Have an awesome year ahead.”

Here are the birthday wishes for Keerthy Suresh:

A very Happy Birthday to the immensely talented @KeerthyOfficial Stay blessed. Have an awesome year ahead. — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 17, 2021

Wishing our immensely talented ‘Sakhi’ @KeerthyOfficial a very happy birthday!! Shine on! ✨ — Aadhi🎭 (@AadhiOfficial) October 17, 2021

Many more happy returns of the day @KeerthyOfficial ..have a wonderful year ahead !! pic.twitter.com/MlTLqyqTSX — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) October 17, 2021

Happy happy bday my dear kitty @KeerthyOfficial ❤️wishing u one n only happiness always 😘 luv u de, missing u & nyke papa sooo much 🥰 come fast celebration is pending ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dMYZjkCQzl — Priya Mohan (@priyaatlee) October 17, 2021

Happiest Musical Bday 2 Dear @KeerthyOfficial 🎂🎂 Here’s a Special Gift 2 d MUSICIAN in You & 4 d love U hav 4 Music😍 & 2 all ur Fans.. Full JAM SESSION of #RangDe #YemitoIdhi Keep Singing More Keerthy🤗🎶#HBDKeerthySuresh https://t.co/5q0WClQMhY — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) October 17, 2021

Many many more happy returns of the day Keerthi @KeerthyOfficial

😊🎈🎂🎊💐👍 Have a Happiest and peaceful life

🌸🌸 #HBDKeerthySuresh — RD (@RDRajaofficial) October 17, 2021

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, Saani Kaayidham, Vaashi, Bhola Shankar and Dasara in her kitty.

Here’s wishing happy birthday to Keerthy Suresh!