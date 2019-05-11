Kee leaked online by Tamilrockers

Tamil science-fiction thriller Kee has been leaked by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers. The film is directed by Kalees and stars Jiiva, Govind Padmasoorya, Nikki Galrani, RJ Balaji, Rajendra Prasad, Suhasini and Manobala among others.

Websites like Tamilrockers provide latest films for illegal download to their users. Though a lot of attempts have been made to stop the menace, piracy websites operate with impunity.

Many films that are leaked on websites like Tamilrockers suffer from significant financial losses as the availability of the film online draws lesser people to the cinemas.

Kee, meanwhile, has received mixed critical reviews. Indianexpress.com’s Subhakeertana wrote in her 1.5 star review, “If you can leave aside Kee’s fundamental problems, Jiiva delivers an okay-ish performance. Though he plays a hacker, he is akin to a superhero, who saves people in trouble. It is a tad disappointing to see Jiiva shoulder Kee; when you know he is capable of more. Govind Padmasoorya is impressive in the film. I must say he is terrific onscreen and has been appropriately cast.”

She added, “As for the music, Vishal Chandrasekhar’s score lacks rhythm and fails to provide continuous emotional through-line. I am surprised how a fine actor like Suhasini Maniratnam appears lost in Kee. Anaika Soti barely registers. We have Nikki Galrani, who sports why-am-I-doing-this-film face throughout. Enough said.”