Kazhugu 2 leaked online by Tamilrockers

Kazhugu 2 is the latest victim of Tamilrockers. The film is the sequel to comedy thriller Kazhugu that released in 2012. It stars Krishna Sekhar and Bindu Madhavi in the lead roles. Sathyasiva returns to direct.

Tamilrockers regularly leaks major films, TV shows and even web series and puts up the content as soon as it is released or aired. The quality is often high definition. The website keeps changing its domain extension every single time, so it is hard to block every extension it comes up with. Even the blocked URLs can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Kazhugu 2 was given 1.5 stars by Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana. She wrote in her review, “Though the scenes are rich in texture and shot aesthetically, the writing isn’t smart. A great deal of attention is paid to the milieu. I wish the same was done to elevate the screenplay.”

“There’s a sense of incompleteness that you feel with several loose ends hanging. All through the second half, I wondered why Sathyashivaa set out to make Kazhugu 2 in the first place. Ideally, it should have released three decades ago. The title barely makes sense as there’s a dull and uninspiring love story, and nothing compelling enough to narrate,” she added.