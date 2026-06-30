‘He started bleeding’: Kayadu Lohar recalls hitting her harasser with stone as a student

Kayadu Lohar is one of those rare actors who has managed to make a strong impression on audiences across various languages in a short span of time, and that too with just a handful of films. In a career spanning about five years, she has appeared in only eight movies but already ranks as a star in South India and is slated to play key roles in several major under-production projects.

During a recent interview, Kayadu took a trip down memory lane and opened up about an instance when she faced street sexual harassment as a student. Although she ignored it on the first two days, the actor shared that she reacted strongly on the third day, even injuring one of the harassers.