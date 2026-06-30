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‘He started bleeding’: Kayadu Lohar recalls hitting her harasser with stone as a student
Kayadu Lohar recently opened up about a traumatic street harassment incident from her school days, revealing why she chose to violently retaliate against her harassers.
Kayadu Lohar is one of those rare actors who has managed to make a strong impression on audiences across various languages in a short span of time, and that too with just a handful of films. In a career spanning about five years, she has appeared in only eight movies but already ranks as a star in South India and is slated to play key roles in several major under-production projects.
During a recent interview, Kayadu took a trip down memory lane and opened up about an instance when she faced street sexual harassment as a student. Although she ignored it on the first two days, the actor shared that she reacted strongly on the third day, even injuring one of the harassers.
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Kayadu Lohar recalls facing street harassment as a student
“When I was in school, I used to go for these Grade 10 classes (tuition) near my house. En route, there were these boys who eve-teased me. On the first day, I was like, ‘Okay, fine, forget it.’ I reacted the same on the second day, too. But, on the third day, I just couldn’t take it,” she shared during a conversation with Galatta Tamil.
For the unversed, eve-teasing is a colloquial term used in India — which has received significant criticism over the years for being tone-deaf — referring to the act of making unwanted sexual remarks or advances in a public place.
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‘I picked up a stone and broke his head’
The Pallichattambi star added, “I was so agitated and angry. I picked up a stone and threw it at them, breaking the head of one of them. He started bleeding, and I left from there. I don’t know what happened next, but… very violent… I don’t think you can pick up a stone and break someone’s head. But that’s what I felt, and that’s what I did. I have always been the kind of girl who might look quiet. But when someone does wrong things, I don’t think one should be quiet. You should give it back.”
Kayadu Lohar is currently gearing up for the release of director Aakash Baskaran’s Atharvaa-led Idhayam Murali and Mariyappan Chinna’s GV Prakash Kumar-led Immortal. While Idhayam Murali will hit the screens on July 10, Immortal is eyeing July 23 release.
She also has Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa, and Nani’s The Paradise in the pipeline.
Disclaimer: This article touches upon personal experiences involving street harassment and physical confrontation. The account shared is a personal reflection and is not intended as a guide or advisory for handling safety or legal situations.
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