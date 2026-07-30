Kavin and Monicka welcome twins, actor announces news in a warm note

Actor Kavin and his wife Monicka David have become parents to twins, a boy and a girl on Thursday. The actor announced the news himself in a brief post, describing the arrival of the two babies as the biggest blessing the couple has received and thanking family, friends and fans for their prayers.

He added that both Monicka and the babies are healthy and doing well.

His colleagues in the Tamil film industry as well as fans shared their wishes on social media. As of now, the couple has not shared the babies’ names or any photographs beyond what the announcement carried, and there has been no word on when they plan to.

Hearty Congratulations Kavin 💫 God bless your beautiful family — Sanam Shetty (@ungalsanam) July 30, 2026

Kavin and Monicka married in 2023 in a private ceremony. The actor posted a few photographs from the celebrations on Instagram at the time, which was the first confirmation for most of his audience that he was in a relationship at all. He had spoken in interviews only a year earlier about being single and hoping to settle down, and had said little about his personal life since.

Kavin was born on 22 June 1990 in Tiruchirappalli and studied at Loyola College in Chennai, where he began attending auditions conducted by Star Vijay. His first role of note came in the college edition of Kana Kaanum Kaalangal, in which he played Siva, one of the lead characters. A long television run followed, but the turn that changed his career came in 2019 with the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil, which took him to a far larger audience than television drama had. Eventually, he moved into films from there.

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Kavin’s filmography

Lift (2021), directed by Vineeth Varaprasad and released on Disney+ Hotstar, drew a positive response, and the romantic web series Akash Vaani followed in 2022. Dada, released in 2023, was the film that established him as a lead, earning both good reviews and strong box office. His recent releases include Bloody Beggar in 2024 and Mask in 2025.