Kavin-Amritha Aiyer’s next is Lift

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Kavin and Bigil girl Amritha Aiyer are teaming up for a thriller titled Lift.

Directed by Vineeth Varaprasad, Lift will see Kavin and Amritha play IT professionals. This is Kavin’s first film after his stint in the sensational Bigg Boss Tamil. The actor was earlier seen in Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma in 2019.

Lift has music by Michael Britto.

On the other hand, Amritha Aiyer will be seen in the Telugu remake of Thadam, Red, in which she shares screen space with Ram Pothineni and Nivetha Pethuraj.

Touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, we hear the team is done with 80 per cent of the shoot.

Further, reports suggest that the makers were supposed to head abroad for a song shoot, but cancelled the trip due to the coronavirus threat.

Lift has been slated for a summer release.

