Kathir to star in Ishq remake

The Tamil remake of Ishq will be helmed by Shiv Mohaa. The Tamil remake of Ishq will be helmed by Shiv Mohaa.

Kathir, whose last outing was Jada, has been roped in to play the lead in the Tamil remake of Malayalam film Ishq.

Shiv Mohaa, who has previously helmed Zero starring Ashwin and Sshivada, will direct the Tamil remake. Reports suggest that the remake will be bankrolled by Eagle Eye productions, the makers of Tamannaah-starrer Petromax. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Directed by Anuraj Manohar, romantic thriller Ishq featured Shane Nigam and Ann Sheetal in the lead roles. The Tamil remake is said to have Ann Sheetal as the female lead.

A source tells indianexpress.com, “If everything goes well, the shooting will happen in a month.”

Further, Kathir has Sarbath, a rural comedy, lined up for release. In the film, he will share screen space with Soori. Shot in and around Chennai and Dindigul, Sarbath marks the first collaboration between the actor and the comedian.

The Bigil actor is also part of a web series, directed by Pushkar-Gayatri of Vikram Vedha fame. The untitled web series has Aishwarya Rajesh opposite Kathir.

