Kathir joins Vijay’s Thalapathy 63

Kathir of Pariyerum Perumal fame is the latest to join Vijay’s upcoming film tentatively titled Thalapathy 63. Production house AGS Entertainment confirmed the news.

The actor told indianexpress.com, “I am a huge fan of Vijay anna, and this will be an important film in my career. It is too early to talk about my role, but I am excited beyond words.”

Touted to be a sports drama, the film marks the third collaboration of director Atlee and Vijay after Theri and Mersal. The pre-production work had begun at Binny Mills last year, and the film will go on floors by January 21. Sources say the first schedule will be in Chennai. While Nayanthara plays the female lead, reports suggest that Vijay plays a coach in the film.

Recently, it was reported that sixteen fresh faces have been cast in the film and training is underwary for the female actors to pull off the sports-related sequences. However, there’s no official word on this yet.

Thalapathy 63 will be a Deepavali release and will have music by AR Rahman, cinematography by GK Vishnu, art design by Muthuraj, editing by Ruben Antony, stunts by Anal Arasu and lyrics by Vivek. The supporting cast includes Yogi Babu and comedian Vivekh. Vijay and Vivekh had earlier shared screen space in Kuruvi (2008), whereas Yogi Babu and Vijay had collaborated for 2018’s Sarkar.