Kasthuri eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 3

After a rather uneventful week in the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house, actor Kasthuri became the latest inmate to get eliminated from the reality show.

Advertising

Kasthuri was a wild-card entry in the show. From the beginning, she failed to find favour with contestants and the audience. She got into spats with Vanitha, Kavin and Sandy and did not connect with the audience as well. The actor always polled at the bottom from the get-go.

After host Kamal Haasan revealed her name for eviction, Kasthuri was offered a chance to go to the secret room and re-enter the show. However, she refused and said that she was missing her children.

This week, Sandy, Tharshan and Cheran were also in the danger zone along with Kasthuri. Fathima Babu, Mohan Vaidya, Reshma, Meera Mithun, Abirami, Saravanan and Sakshi Agarwal have been eliminated from the show so far. Madhumitha, on the other hand, was shown the door after she attempted to harm herself on the show.