Kasethan Kadavulada from Thunivu is all about money and Ajith’s ‘baddie’ look

Actor Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movie Thunivu is one of the most anticipated Tamil films. The makers of the movie on Sunday released the lyrical version of Thunivu’s second song “Kasethan Kadavulada”.

The song has fantastic, catchy music, and the video also shows Ajith in his incredibly cool and intense new avatar. Wearing his quirky shades, the actor can be seen grooving and swaying to the upbeat dance number. “Kasethan Kadavulada” is crooned by Ghibran, Manju Warrier and Vaisagh, composed by Ghibran and written by Vaisagh. Warrier is also the female lead of Thunivu.

The lyrics of “Kasethan Kadavulada” discuss money, peace, and an overwhelming desire for money, despite director H Vinoth dismissing rumours that the film is about a heist.

Talking about Ajith’s ‘baddie’ look in Thunivu, H Vinoth told DT Next, “I saw this look of his at one of his family events and saved the pictures on my phone. To play a baddie that was the look we needed with some minor corrections. However, he was happy to stick with this look. We shot a couple of scenes and we felt something was missing. Then we did a small change to his look and we got what we wanted.”

He added, “Credits to him on zeroing in on this look. Be it his hair texture or beard, he knew what the character wanted in terms of looks. So far, we have only given a glimpse of his looks to the fans and their happiness is sky high. I wonder what it would be like after a few more promos we have planned to launch in coming weeks.”

Produced by Boney Kapoor, Thunivu marks Ajith’s third collaboration with Kapoor and Vinoth after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.