Karuppu trailer: Suriya dons the gown again, but wields an aruval this time. Watch

Karuppu trailer and release date: Suriya is back in court, almost five years after TJ Gnanavel’s Jai Bhim (2021). However, unlike K Chandru, who fought for justice while holding fast to non-violent principles, Karuppu doesn’t shy away from picking up his aruval (machete) if need be, underscoring his belief that the end justifies the means.

The trailer for RJ Balaji’s highly anticipated mass masala film Karuppu is here, promising to be the whole package, with an unhinged Suriya at the centre as a lawyer who exudes a godly aura. Or wait, is he the manifestation of the lord himself?

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What’s in Karuppu trailer

The 145-second promo begins by introducing us to lawyer Baby Kannan (Balaji), who is single-handedly ruling the justice system around him with the help of a loyal group of colleagues.

“This is my court, my domain. Even if God shows up, he can’t change a thing,” Kannan tells his rival lawyer (Trisha Krishnan). While he continues his reign, fleecing every gullible person who approaches the court seeking justice, a young girl (Anagha Maya Ravi) and her father (Indrans) also fall victim to his schemes.

As Kannan begins to believe he is unbeatable, Karuppuswamy himself shows up. “Just because I was MIA for some time, you lost fear over me?” he asks, as he embarks on a battle to ensure justice for the wronged. “Had it been a white God who arrived, we could have at least performed confession. But this is Karuppu. He’s going to butcher all of us,” the judge warns Kannan, as the stage readies itself for the endgame.

About Karuppu

Also starring Natty, Swasika, and Sshivadha, among others, Karuppu is produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The movie features cinematography by GK Vishnu, music by Sai Abhyankkar, production design by Arun Venjaramoodu, editing by R Kalaivanan, and stunts by Vikram Mor.

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The movie will hit the screens worldwide on Thursday, May 14. Karuppu marks RJ Balaji’s third directorial venture after Mookuthi Amman (2020) and Veetla Vishesham (2022).

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Why Karuppu’s verdict is important for Suriya, Trisha

The movie’s success is of utmost importance for Suriya, as he hasn’t had a single commercial success since Pandiraj’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022). While director Siva’s Kanguva (2024) bombed at the box office, earning massively negative reviews, Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro underperformed despite receiving favourable responses.

Trisha, too, has been traversing a rough patch in her career, and her 2025 was marked by inconsistent performance. While Identity and Thug Life bombed at the box office, Vidaamuyarchi ended up as an underperformer, with her sole success last year being Good Bad Ugly.