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Suriya’s Rs 300 cr hit Karuppu faced financial ruin due to a Rs 5 cr gap, OTT miscalculation
Financier Tiruppur Subramaniam has revealed the full story of how Suriya's Karuppu nearly collapsed before release, from an Rs 45 crore OTT shortfall to a last-minute Rs 5 crore gap that almost nobody wanted to fill
Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji and starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, was released on May 15, after facing severe financial difficulties that nearly derailed its theatrical run. The film, produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, has since gone on to gross over Rs 300 crore worldwide. But the story of how it got to theatres at all is one that few outside the industry knew until now.
Tiruppur Subramaniam, one of the film’s financiers, has broken down exactly what happened behind the scenes, and the picture he paints is of a production that came within a hair’s breadth of falling apart.
The root of the problem, according to Subramaniam, was a significant miscalculation on OTT revenue. “SR Prabhu calculated that OTT would offer Rs 75 to 80 crore,” he said in his conversation with Fine Time Cine. “However, they only gave Rs 30 crore, which resulted in a huge deficit and an eight-month delay.” That Rs 45 crore gap between what the producers expected and what they received pushed the film, originally planned for a Diwali 2025 release, deep into 2026.
The financial dispute ultimately spilled into the open on May 14, just one day before release, when multiple theatrical screenings across Tamil Nadu were cancelled due to unresolved payments between the producers and financiers, affecting the 9 AM, noon, and matinee shows.
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What happened in the days leading up to that point, according to Subramaniam, involved a group of people working around the clock to plug the gap. “Suriya was the one who stood first for the movie’s financial difficulty but was devastated, saying there are just too many deficits and I can only do this extent; after this, do whatever you can,” he said. From that point, it fell to others to find a way through.
Subramaniam explained that Arulbhathi, a figure with no formal connection to the film, became a central figure in the negotiations. “Arulbhathi worked two days without sleep, without being related to the movie at all,” he said. “Me and RB Choudary sir were also financiers. Arulbhathi asked us to lower 50%; we lowered 70%, taking only 30%, and said we’ll settle in the next film.” Subramaniam and Arulbhathi also personally stood before other financiers to negotiate on behalf of the producers. “Me and Arulbhathi stood before financiers like we borrowed the money and spoke to Anbuchezhiyan and Azhagar and asked them to lower the demanded amount,” he said.
A Rs 5 crore shortfall still remained. “I said I’ll give Rs 1 crore and asked SR Prabhu to approach all the popular directors and actors he had introduced,” Subramaniam said. “He called me back saying he asked many, but nobody gave (the money).” Sanjay and Jaswanth Bandari had already provided significant support, but the gap persisted. “I said I can only give Rs 1 crore; you already have a lot of pending money with me, I can’t give more,” Subramaniam added. It was ultimately Rajasekhar Pandian who stepped in at the last minute with the remaining amount from Suriya’s side.
Subramaniam also noted that director H Vinoth, who had no connection to the film, offered Rs 1 crore to facilitate its release. “RJ Balaji knew the financial condition of the producer but only posted a video,” he said.
The film crossed Rs 200 crore globally within its first eight days of release, becoming Suriya’s highest-grossing film and his first to cross Rs 100 crore net in India, as well as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.
RJ Balaji, speaking separately, said he had met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay after the release. “He expressed his happiness about the way people are celebrating Karuppu and its success,” Balaji said, adding that the CM’s awareness of the film industry’s problems boded well for the sector. On the OTT release, Balaji was candid. “If you’re watching the film on OTT, there may be some mistakes,” he said. “But more than that, there are many positives in this film. So, just enjoy it.”
For Subramaniam, the film’s success carries a broader significance for Tamil cinema. “In 2026, around four to five small movies ran well, TTT, Thai Kizhavi, Youth, Sirai,” he said. “We expected Janan Nayagan to give a major boost for cinema, but Karuppu helped with that.”
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