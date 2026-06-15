Suriya’s Rs 300 cr hit Karuppu faced financial ruin due to a Rs 5 cr gap, OTT miscalculation

Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji and starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, was released on May 15, after facing severe financial difficulties that nearly derailed its theatrical run. The film, produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, has since gone on to gross over Rs 300 crore worldwide. But the story of how it got to theatres at all is one that few outside the industry knew until now.

Tiruppur Subramaniam, one of the film’s financiers, has broken down exactly what happened behind the scenes, and the picture he paints is of a production that came within a hair’s breadth of falling apart.

The root of the problem, according to Subramaniam, was a significant miscalculation on OTT revenue. “SR Prabhu calculated that OTT would offer Rs 75 to 80 crore,” he said in his conversation with Fine Time Cine. “However, they only gave Rs 30 crore, which resulted in a huge deficit and an eight-month delay.” That Rs 45 crore gap between what the producers expected and what they received pushed the film, originally planned for a Diwali 2025 release, deep into 2026.