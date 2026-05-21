Karuppu box office collection day 6: Suriya’s film earns Rs 175 cr globally; aims for Rs 200 cr club

Karuppu box office collection day 6: RJ Balaji’s action thriller Karuppu, starring Suriya, Trisha, and himself, has now made history at the domestic box office. After becoming the highest grossing Tamil film of 2026, it’s now emerged as the highest grossing film of Suriya in India, and also his first one to breach the Rs 100 crore club domestically.

Within the first six days at the domestic box office, Karuppu has earned Rs 105.35 crore, surpassing the Rs 100 crore milestone on Wednesday. This has made it the first Suriya-starrer ever to achieve the feat, as the film surpassed his previous highest domestic grosser, Hari’s 2013 action thriller Singam 2, which amassed Rs 98 crore in India 13 years ago.

Suriya’s third highest grosser till date AR Murugadoss’ 2011 sci-fi action film 7 Aum Arivu, which earned Rs 89 crore at the domestic box office. His 2024 action fantasy Kanguva, also directed by, comes at the fourth position as it garnered Rs 82.65 crore in India. Suriya’s fifth highest grosser domestically is Hari’s 2017 threequel, Singam 3, which minted Rs 81 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Karuppu domestic box office collection

On Wednesday (day 6) at the domestic box office, Karuppu earned Rs 10.30 crore across 6194 shows, thus retaining its streak of scoring in double digits every day since its release this past Friday. However, this was a decline from its Tuesday (day 5) earnings of Rs 12.75 crore from 6093 shows. That was, in turn, a dip from its Monday (day 4) collection of Rs 14.30 crore from 5947 shows.

However, its most dramatic fall came on Monday, when it fell by almost 50% from its Sunday (day 3) earnings of Rs 28.35 crore from 6843 shows, registering its highest single-day collection yet. It was a slight increase from its Saturday (day 2) earnings of Rs 24.15 crore from 6288 shows. That was quite an improvement on its opening day collection of Rs 15.50 crore from 4891 shows.

While Karuppu was initially scheduled to release in cinemas a day earlier on Thursday, unpaid dues worth Rs 25 crore by the production house, Dream Warrior Pictures, to the distributors over a past release led to shows getting cancelled throughout the day. Uncertainty loomed large over the fate of the film even till Friday morning, until the makers announced the issues have been resolved.

However, the initial hurdles may have only helped the film by piquing the fans’ curiosity as they keep flooding the cinema halls even as the film nears the end of its opening week. It’s amassed Rs 121.96 crore gross and Rs 105.35 crore gross so far at the domestic box office. The majority chunk comes from the native Tamil version, followed by the dubbed Telugu version.

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Karuppu worldwide box office collection

Overseas, Karuppu added another Rs 3 crore to its box office collection on Wednesday. This has now taken the film’s total overseas earnings to Rs 54 crore. When combined with the domestic box office collection, the total worldwide box office collection now stands at Rs 175.96 crore. It’s far surpassed Singam 2’s Rs 136 crore worldwide box office collection to become Suriya’s highest global grosser ever. Given the current trajectory, it’s slowly and surely heading towards the coveted Rs 200 crore club. If it manages to breach that mark, Karuppu will break another record by emerging as Suriya’s first-ever film to hit the Rs 200 crore milestone globally.