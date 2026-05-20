Karuppu box office collection day 5: Suriya film earns Rs 161 cr globally, is 2026’s biggest Tamil hit

Karuppu box office collection day 5: Five days into its theatrical run, Karuppu is showing no signs of a steep drop. The Tamil fantasy action drama starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan collected Rs 12.75 crore net in India on Tuesday across 6,093 shows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The worldwide gross across five days for the film stands at Rs 161.04 crore. The film has also entered Rs 100 crore domestically with India gross collections standing at Rs 111.28 crore and India net at Rs 96.10 crore.

For context, that number places Karuppu as the biggest box office performance of Suriya’s career, and it is only in its first week. Before this, his Singam 2 earned Rs 98 crore in India and Rs 124 crore worldwide. Karuppu has also been declared the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 at both the domestic and worldwide box office.

The day-wise earning of Suriya-Trisha starrer have not been steady since Friday — Rs 15.50 crore (day 1), Rs 24.15 crore, Rs 28.35 crore (Day 3), Rs 14.30 crore (day 4) and Rs 12.75 crore (day 5).

Suriya has broken a number of records with Karuppu, including this being his biggest grosser in North America, the Middle east, Europe and Australia. It has also delivered the biggest opening weekend for Suriya globally.

A release that nearly fell apart

Originally scheduled for May 14, Karuppu could not release on that date. Financial difficulties at the production level led to morning and afternoon shows being cancelled on the intended opening day, with advance bookings in Tamil Nadu worth approximately Rs 4 crore having to be refunded to ticket holders. The film eventually opened a day later, on May 15, a Thursday.

Despite the chaos, audiences showed up. The film collected Rs 15.50 crore net in India on its opening day across 4,891 shows, with a worldwide gross of Rs 28.93 crore on Day 1 alone. Many noted that the week of uncertainty and last-minute delays may have actually worked in the film’s favour.

The film itself

Karuppu is Suriya’s 45th film as a lead actor and marks his first collaboration with director RJ Balaji. It is Balaji’s third film as a director, a significant tonal shift from his earlier comedy-driven work.

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The story majorly revolves around a father and his daughter travel from Kerala to Chennai, carrying gold they have saved over years to fund the daughter’s urgent liver transplant surgery. However, they are robbed en route. When they approach the courts for help, they find a system designed not to protect people like them but to bleed them dry. Baby Kannan, played by RJ Balaji himself, is the corrupt lawyer who controls the local court and sees the family’s desperation as an opportunity.

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Into this world steps Saravanan, played by Suriya, a lawyer who is also the human embodiment of Karuppuswamy, a Tamil guardian deity. What follows is part courtroom drama, part divine intervention, entirely built around the spectacle of watching a god walk into a broken institution and dismantle it. Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead in what is the pair’s first on-screen pairing in over two decades.

What this means for Suriya

Suriya has been one of Tamil cinema’s most prominent leading men for over two decades. Films like Ghajini, Singam, 7aum Arivu and Anjaan established him as a bankable star capable of delivering large-scale commercial hits. But the years between roughly 2020 and 2025 were difficult, with several of his releases underperformed. There were no catastrophic failures, but there was a persistent sense that something was not clicking the way it once had.

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Now, Karuppu has changed that conversation completely. It has already crossed the lifetime India gross of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, which ended its theatrical run at approximately Rs 95.90 crore even after a troubled production.

More broadly, it has given Tamil cinema a commercial event at a time when the industry was looking for one. The next few months bring bigger releases, including Jana Nayagan and Jailer 2, and Karuppu’s performance has reset expectations for what Tamil audiences are willing to spend money on in 2026.