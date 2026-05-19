Karuppu box office collection day 4: Suriya, Trisha film eyes Rs 150 cr, CM Vijay gets special gift

Karuppu Box Office Collection Worldwide day 4: Despite several hurdles, including a one-day delay in its release, director RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles, has struck gold at the box office and is currently continuing its successful run. The film earned Rs 14.30 crore on Monday, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 82.3 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Karuppu’s global gross now stands at Rs 141.30 crore, making it the highest-grossing film of Suriya’s career.

Meanwhile, the movie’s team recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actor C Joseph Vijay to express their gratitude for his support. Vijay also congratulated them on the success of the fantasy action drama.

“We are overjoyed to share that our Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Joseph Vijay, has extended his heartfelt wishes and congratulations to our producer, SR Prabhu, for the grand success of ‘The One’ Suriya’s Karuppu. It is truly wonderful and heartwarming for our entire team to receive his wishes,” the movie’s team noted on social media while sharing a photo of Prabhu and others with Vijay.

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Previously, the newly elected Chief Minister had accorded “special permission” for 9 am shows of Karuppu. Scheduled for worldwide release on Thursday, May 14, the fantasy action drama, however, hit the screens only a day later, on Friday, after all screenings for Thursday were cancelled owing to alleged financial issues. When Karuppu eventually debuted, the makers began the film with a special thank-you note to Vijay.

GOAT director Venkat Prabhu gifts Vijay ‘TN07 CM 2026’ number plate

Meanwhile, director Venkat Prabhu, whose The Greatest of All Time (2024) remains Vijay’s last-released film, recently met the Chief Minister and gifted him something special with significant relevance to his political journey.

We are overjoyed to share that our Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. Joseph Vijay, has extended his heartfelt wishes and congratulations to our producer @prabhu_sr for the grand success of THE ONE @Suriya_offl‘s #Karuppu It is truly wonderful and heartwarming for… pic.twitter.com/pcylOChIVv — Karuppu (@KaruppuMovie) May 18, 2026

Venkat gifted Vijay the iconic “TN 07 CM 2026” number plate from their GOAT, which, since his victory in the Assembly elections, has been described by many as a fine example of how certain manifestations might turn true. GOAT featured a sequence where Vijay was seen driving a car bearing the number “TN 07 CM 2026.”

Sharing photos of him presenting the special gift to the Chief Minister, Venkat wrote on social media, “A history is made. From a thought… to a vision… to this moment. Happy to have met our honourable CM Vijay na today and present the very first manifestation of GOAT. This is only the beginning.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venkat Prabhu (@venkat_prabhu)

Karuppu box office collection

Despite all the issues, Karuppu has emerged as a box-office success, passing the crucial first Monday test, recording impressive earnings, and is likely to enter the Rs 150 crore club on Tuesday, May 19. On Monday, the Suriya-Trisha starrer registered an India nett collection of Rs 14.30 crore, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 82.3 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Karuppu’s global gross now stands at Rs 141.30 crore, making it the highest-grossing film of Suriya’s career.

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During the day, the movie witnessed an overall occupancy of 44.96 per cent in the Tamil market. While the morning shows commenced with 27 per cent occupancy, the rate improved steadily as the day progressed, reaching 46.31 per cent in the afternoon, 48.23 per cent in the evening, and 58.31 per cent during night screenings. While the Tamil version of Karuppu minted Rs 12.10 crore on Monday, the fantasy action drama’s Telugu edition contributed Rs 2.20 crore to the overall haul.

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Why Karuppu’s success was important for Suriya, Trisha

Karuppu’s success was of utmost importance for both Suriya and Trisha, as the two hadn’t had bona fide hits in quite some time. In Suriya’s case, he hasn’t delivered a single commercial success since Pandiraj’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022). While his Kanguva (2024), directed by Siva, bombed at the box office and was widely panned, Retro (2025), helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, underperformed despite receiving favourable responses.

Although Trisha had four releases in 2025, her sole success was Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly, where she shared the screen with Ajith Kumar. While Akhil Paul and Anas Khan’s Tovino Thomas-led Identity and Mani Ratnam’s Kamal Haasan-led Thug Life bombed at the box office, Magizh Thirumeni’s Ajith Kumar-led Vidaamuyarchi ended up as an underperformer.