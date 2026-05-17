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Karuppu box office collection Day 2: Suriya-Trisha film sees 51% growth, crosses Rs 66 cr mark
Karuppu box office collection Day 2: Karuppu witnessed a massive jump at the box office on Day 2, collecting Rs 23.40 crore net in India and taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 66.04 crore.
Karuppu box office collection Day 2: Backed by positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth, Karuppu is emerging as one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year so far. After opening to solid numbers on Day 1, the Suriya and Trisha-starrer recorded an impressive 51% jump in collections on Saturday.
Karuppu collection
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 23.40 crore net across 6,288 shows on Day 2, pushing its total India net collection to Rs 38.90 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 45.04 crore.
Karuppu’s Tamil and Telugu version
On Day 2, the Tamil version of Karuppu collected an impressive Rs 19.75 crore net with a solid 64% occupancy across 4,600 shows. Meanwhile, the Telugu version added Rs 3.65 crore net with 37% occupancy from 1,688 shows.
Karuppu Worldwide Collection
Overseas, too, Karuppu is performing strongly. The RJ Balaji directorial collected Rs 10 crore overseas on Day 2, taking its international gross total to Rs 21 crore. With this, the film’s worldwide gross collection has now reached a massive Rs 66.04 crore within just two days of release.
Suriya’s thank you note
Meanwhile, amid the film’s strong theatrical run across territories, Suriya took a moment to thank the team behind the film with a heartfelt note on social media. On Saturday, the actor posted on X, “#Karuppu The love, name & fame we are getting from across the globe, goes to the entire cast & crew of #Karuppu who believed & worked hard. Backed by @DreamWarriorpic, S R Prakash Babu & @prabhu_sr. Thank you dear @kalaivananoffl for focusing solely on our film till we locked the edit. You balanced our work alongside your newborn, much appreciate. Sai! No words to thank you @SaiAbhyankkar. Happy for the love you are getting. You are the backbone for our film to have this level of vibe & celebration in theaters. @dop_gkvishnu Bawa! Respect for the immense love you had for me while filming. You & your team worked day and night to give your best. Your love is the ‘magic dust’ on #Karuppu. @RJ_Balaji You promised me a blockbuster & you’ve also earned everybody’s love while delivering it. Respect to your Manifestation powers. Shine brighter.”
Suriya also shared a video where he thanked his fans. “#Karuppu To all cinema lovers & my #AnbaanaFans Thank You,” he captioned the clip.
#Karuppu
To all cinema lovers & my #AnbaanaFans
Thank You 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/bxWJQ4WBoC
— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) May 16, 2026
Karuppu release delay
Karuppu was initially slated for release on May 14. However, just hours before its release, the makers revealed that the film was facing certain issues and assured fans that efforts were underway to resolve them at the earliest. Reports later suggested that the delay stemmed from unpaid dues amounting to Rs 10 crore. While only the morning shows were cancelled initially, it soon became evident that the film’s release would be pushed until the issues were fully sorted out. The development came just days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay granted special permission for 9 am shows in the state.
The issues were eventually resolved, and the film finally hit theatres on May 15.
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