Karuppu box office collection Day 2: Suriya-Trisha film sees 51% growth, crosses Rs 66 cr mark

Karuppu box office collection Day 2: Backed by positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth, Karuppu is emerging as one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year so far. After opening to solid numbers on Day 1, the Suriya and Trisha-starrer recorded an impressive 51% jump in collections on Saturday.

Karuppu collection

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 23.40 crore net across 6,288 shows on Day 2, pushing its total India net collection to Rs 38.90 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 45.04 crore.

Karuppu’s Tamil and Telugu version

On Day 2, the Tamil version of Karuppu collected an impressive Rs 19.75 crore net with a solid 64% occupancy across 4,600 shows. Meanwhile, the Telugu version added Rs 3.65 crore net with 37% occupancy from 1,688 shows.