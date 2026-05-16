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Karuppu box office collection day 1: Suriya-Trisha film lags behind Retro and Thug Life, earns Rs 14.4 cr
Karuppu box office collection day 1: The film is lagging behind the major releases of its lead stars, including Suriya’s Retro and Kanguva, as well as Trisha’s Thug Life and Good Bad Ugly.
Karuppu box office collection day 1: After much anticipation, coupled with a delay, the Tamil-language action film Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, finally released this Friday. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, received a fairly decent response at the box office. On its opening day, the film earned a net of Rs 14.4 crore, with a gross collection of Rs 16.66 crore. The film’s overseas collections stood at Rs 4 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 20.66 crore.
Breaking down the earnings by language, out of the Rs 14.4 crore net, the film earned the majority from the Tamil version, which contributed Rs 12 crore, while the Telugu version accounted for Rs 2.4 crore. Across 4,891 shows on day one, the overall Tamil occupancy was 50.35%. Morning shows started at 24.54%, increased to 45.92% in the afternoon, jumped further to 53.31% in the evening, and ended the day at 75.15% during night shows. Region-wise, Chennai had the highest number of shows at 592, with an occupancy of 70.5%, while Bengaluru had 367 shows and a lower occupancy of 38.5%. The overall Telugu occupancy on the first day was 28.28%.
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While Karuppu has opened well, it falls short compared to Suriya’s previous release, Retro, which opened with Rs 19.25 crore, and his period actioner Kanguva, which had a massive opening of Rs 24 crore net. For Trisha as well, the film lags behind her last major release, Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, which earned Rs 15.5 crore, and Good Bad Ugly with Ajith Kumar, which opened to Rs 29.25 crore.
However, the film has performed better than the current highest-grossing Tamil film of the year, Parasakthi, which opened at Rs 12.5 crore on Pongal weekend. However, Parasakthi earned Rs 27 crore worldwide on opening day. It has also trailed behind several other major Tamil releases from last few years like Kuberaa (Rs 14.75 crore), The Greatest of All Time (Rs 44 crore), and Amaran (Rs 21.4 crore) The coming weekend will be crucial in determining whether the film can maintain momentum and end the three-day period on a strong note.
Karuppu release delay
Karuppu was previously scheduled to release on Thursday, May 14, however, hours before the release, the director and producer shared that the film was facing some troubles and they were trying their best to solve the problem so it could reach the audience. It was reported that the problems appeared because of unpaid dues of Rs 10 crore. While at first, only the morning shows were cancelled, but later in the day, it became clear that the film would not see the light of the day until all issues were resolved. This happened days after Chief Minister Vijay gave special permission for the morning 9 am shows.
The issue was later resolved and the film was releasd on Friday, May 15.
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