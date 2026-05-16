Karuppu box office collection day 1: Suriya-Trisha film lags behind Retro and Thug Life, earns Rs 14.4 cr

Karuppu box office collection day 1: After much anticipation, coupled with a delay, the Tamil-language action film Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, finally released this Friday. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, received a fairly decent response at the box office. On its opening day, the film earned a net of Rs 14.4 crore, with a gross collection of Rs 16.66 crore. The film’s overseas collections stood at Rs 4 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 20.66 crore.

Breaking down the earnings by language, out of the Rs 14.4 crore net, the film earned the majority from the Tamil version, which contributed Rs 12 crore, while the Telugu version accounted for Rs 2.4 crore. Across 4,891 shows on day one, the overall Tamil occupancy was 50.35%. Morning shows started at 24.54%, increased to 45.92% in the afternoon, jumped further to 53.31% in the evening, and ended the day at 75.15% during night shows. Region-wise, Chennai had the highest number of shows at 592, with an occupancy of 70.5%, while Bengaluru had 367 shows and a lower occupancy of 38.5%. The overall Telugu occupancy on the first day was 28.28%.