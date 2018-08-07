Karunanidhi dead at 94: Celebrities pay tribute to Kalaignar

Karunanidhi was 94. (Express photo archive) Karunanidhi was 94. (Express photo archive)

Politician-screenwriter M. Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday. He awas 94. Karunanidhi started his career as a screenwriter in Tamil films. His first film as a writer released in 1947, but appreciation came his way after his 1952 film Parasakthi. The 1952 film also marked the debut of Sivaji Ganeshan and was the story of a family that faces many trials during World War II. The film was criticised at the time of its release as its content was quite bold in terms of its ideology. Karunanidhi was not afraid of expressing his thoughts when it came to a film’s script. Many of his films spoke about subjects like widow remarriage, abolition of zamindari and untouchability among other issues. A few of his plays were banned in the 1950s because of their content. For him, cinema was a vehicle of presenting his political thoughts and ideologies. His last film as a screenwriter was Ponnar Shankar that released in 2011.