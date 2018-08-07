Karunanidhi dead at 94: Celebrities pay tribute to Kalaignar

Politician-screenwriter M. Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday. He awas 94. Karunanidhi started his career as a screenwriter in Tamil films. His first film as a writer released in 1947, but appreciation came his way after his 1952 film Parasakthi. The 1952 film also marked the debut of Sivaji Ganeshan and was the story of a family that faces many trials during World War II. The film was criticised at the time of its release as its content was quite bold in terms of its ideology. Karunanidhi was not afraid of expressing his thoughts when it came to a film’s script. Many of his films spoke about subjects like widow remarriage, abolition of zamindari and untouchability among other issues. A few of his plays were banned in the 1950s because of their content. For him, cinema was a vehicle of presenting his political thoughts and ideologies. His last film as a screenwriter was Ponnar Shankar that released in 2011.
Live Blog
Kollywood and Bollywood celebrities pay tribute to politician-screenwriter Karunanidhi.
"End of a legendary era. Heartfelt condolences. #RIPKalaignar," music composer-singer Anirudh Ravichander said via Twitter.
Hansika Motwani wrote on Twitter, "With profound grief I have learnt about the loss of our beloved Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi one of the best leaders the country has ever witnessed. I hope God gives courage and hope to the family member and fellow Tamilians to cope with this huge loss #RIPKalaignar"
Music composer-singer Sean Roldan posted on Twitter: "Scholar, orator, writer, administrator, revolutionary and a great leader has left us today. This is an irreplaceable loss for TN. An extraordinary man who will leave his mark forever on Indian politics and arts. #RIPKalaignar"