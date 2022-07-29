Karthi’s Viruman gets new release date

In May, actor Karthi announced that Viruman, his upcoming rural action-drama with director Muthaiah, will be released on August 31 on the occasion of Vaniyagar Chathurthi. However, the actor has now shared a poster of the film with a new release date.

According to the actor’s new post on Twitter, Viruman will be released on August 12. Here’s the poster:

Viruman marks Karthi’s second film with Muthaiah. The two earlier worked together in the 2015 film Komban, which turned out to be a commercial success. The director is known for his rural actioners like Marudhu and Kuttipuli, and the Viruman poster promises a similar entertainer.

The film marks the debut of Aditi, the daughter of ace director Shankar. It also has Prakash Raj, Rajkiran, Saranya Ponvannan and Soori in pivotal roles.

Produced by Karthi’s brother Suriya under the banner 2D Entertainment, Viruman has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Meanwhile, Karthi’s new poster from Ponnyin Selvan 1 was also unveiled today along with the release date of the first song of the movie. The Paiyaa actor is playing the rope of Vanthiyathevan in the epic period film, which is based on the novel series of the same name by Amaraa Kalki. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the first part of the duology will be released on September 30. Other than Karthi, the film also has Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, and Trisha in the lead roles. AR Rahman is composing the songs for the movie.