Karthik Subbaraj to direct Dhanush next?

Karthik Subbaraj, whose last outing was Rajinikanth-starrer Petta, had said in an interview that he would be directing Dhanush in a gangster film set in London. Further, Subbaraj added he was trying to approach a Hollywood actor for the same. While we hear it could be Al Pacino or Robert De Niro, we don’t know its status yet.

Advertising

However, there is a buzz that Dhanush will team up with Karthik Subbaraj, after finishing his existing commitments—Vetrimaaran’s Asuran and an untitled film with Durai Senthilkumar. Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films, this project stars Sneha, Mehreen Pirzada and Telugu actor Naveen Chandra in important roles. Touted to be an action drama, we speculate Dhanush could be seen in dual roles in this one—though we await an official confirmation.

Earlier, Dhanush had announced a film each with Bollywood director Aanand L Rai, Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame and Raatchasan director Ramkumar. Also, he will star in the second and third installments of the Vada Chennai franchise.

The Maari actor will collaborate with his brother Selvaraghavan too. But we need to wait and watch if it’s going to be a new film or sequel to Pudhupettai (2006).