Karthik Subbaraj starts shooting for Chiyaan 60 starring father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv

Chiyaan 60 is being helmed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Director Karthik Subbaraj on Thursday announced that he has started shooting for his next film, tentatively titled Chiyaan 60. The film stars Vikram and his son Dhruv in lead roles.

Karthik also revealed that the filmmakers have roped in Santhosh Narayanan for composing the music of the film. Earlier, it was announced that Anirudh Ravichander would be the music composer.

“Yes… It’s A Santosh Narayanan Musical!! Welcome to the Gang @Music_Santhosh Thanks @anirudhofficial for your understanding & Support … #Chiyaan60 shoot starts from TODAY… Need all your Support, Blessings and Love Folded hands (sic),” wrote Karthik on his Twitter account.

Chiyaan 60 will be a landmark movie in the career of the father-son duo. It is the first time that the two will be sharing screen space with one another. The film is being bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio.

Dhruv Vikram made his acting debut in 2019 with Adithya Varma, the Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Chiyaan 60 will be his second movie. He has also signed a film with director Mari Selvaraj. The yet-to-be-announced project is being billed as a sports drama and will be bankrolled by filmmaker Pa Ranjith.

Vikram has a slew of movies in the pipeline, including director R Ajay Gnanamuthu’s Cobra. The shooting of the film, which is in its last leg, is underway in Russia.

Director Karthik is currently awaiting the release of Jagame Thandhiram, starring Dhanush in the lead role.