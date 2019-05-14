Karthik Subbaraj to produce Keerthy Suresh’s next

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, whose latest outing was Rajinikanth’s Petta, is in talks with Keerthy Suresh to rope her in for a female-centric film. The Stone Bench Productions venture will be directed by newcomer Eshwar.

Sources close to the Mahanati actor say, “Karthik Subbaraj has approached her, but Keerthy is yet to sign on the dotted line.” Karthik’s production house Stone Bench has previously bankrolled web series Kallachirippu.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh is currently occupied with two Telugu films, after which she’ll be travelling to Europe in June for Narendra Nath’s venture. Besides this, she has Priyadarshan’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in the pipeline. If speculations are anything to go by, she is also a part of Mani Ratnam’s dream project Ponniyin Selvan. However, an official announcement is awaited.

Keerthy was recently in Mumbai to start work on her debut Bollywood film, and the shoot will begin in August.

Directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame, the film, touted to be a biopic on the former Indian football team coach Syed Abdul Rahim, is produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta.

Meanwhile, we aren’t sure if Keerthy plays an important role in Darbar. If this is true, the film marks her second collaboration with AR Murugadoss after Sarkar.