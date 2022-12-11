scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Karthik Subbaraj announces start of Jigarthanda sequel, shares intriguing first poster

Jigarthanda starred Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran and Guru Somasundaram and was a smashing hit at the box office.

Karthik SubbarajKarthik Subbaraj said he needs blessings and support for the sequel of Jigarthanda. (Photo: Karthik Subbaraj/Twitter)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Karthik Subbaraj is set to start the much-awaited sequel to his 2014 Tamil action-comedy film Jigarthanda. Titled Jigarthanda DoubleX, Karthik Subbaraj said the new film’s cast and crew will be announced with a teaser on Sunday.

Jigarthanda followed a budding filmmaker who decides to draw inspiration from the life of a gangster for his feature film. Things go awry when he gets caught snooping on the mafia.

“Starting my next… ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’. It’s DoubleX of Everything… 😊 Revealing our ⭐️ Cast n Crew with…A Kind of… Teaser releasing today 6 pm. Need all you Blessings n Support as Always 🙏🏼,” he wrote.

Jigarthanda starred Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran and Guru Somasundaram. The film won two National Film Awards for best supporting actor for Simha and best editing for Vivek Harshan.

Also Read |DSP first look: Vijay Sethupathi unveils a cliche poster for his new cop movie

The movie was remade in Hindi as Bachchhan Paandey, featuring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi. The film, however, bombed at the box office.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phonesPremium
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phones
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...Premium
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, OutsiderPremium
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, Outsider

Jigarthanda was also remade in Kannada with the same title (2016) and in Telugu as Gaddalakonda Ganesh, starring Varun Tej, Atharvaa, Pooja Hegde, and Mirnalini Ravi, which released in 2019.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-12-2022 at 03:56:10 pm
Next Story

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter gives first stage performance following rape allegations

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hrithik 1200
Hrithik Roshan takes his ‘Greek god’ charm to Red Sea film festival
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close