Karthik Subbaraj announces start of Jigarthanda sequel, shares intriguing first poster

Karthik Subbaraj is set to start the much-awaited sequel to his 2014 Tamil action-comedy film Jigarthanda. Titled Jigarthanda DoubleX, Karthik Subbaraj said the new film’s cast and crew will be announced with a teaser on Sunday.

Jigarthanda followed a budding filmmaker who decides to draw inspiration from the life of a gangster for his feature film. Things go awry when he gets caught snooping on the mafia.

“Starting my next… ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’. It’s DoubleX of Everything… 😊 Revealing our ⭐️ Cast n Crew with…A Kind of… Teaser releasing today 6 pm. Need all you Blessings n Support as Always 🙏🏼,” he wrote.

Jigarthanda starred Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran and Guru Somasundaram. The film won two National Film Awards for best supporting actor for Simha and best editing for Vivek Harshan.

The movie was remade in Hindi as Bachchhan Paandey, featuring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi. The film, however, bombed at the box office.

Jigarthanda was also remade in Kannada with the same title (2016) and in Telugu as Gaddalakonda Ganesh, starring Varun Tej, Atharvaa, Pooja Hegde, and Mirnalini Ravi, which released in 2019.