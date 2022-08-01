Karthik Subbaraj announces Jigarthanda sequel on film’s eighth anniversary

August 1, 2022 3:10:32 pm
Director Karthik Subbaraj on Monday said he is working on the sequel of his 2014 action comedy film Jigarthanda. The filmmaker made the announcement on the eighth anniversary of the Tamil movie’s release.
“It’s been 8 years since you tasted ‘Jigarthanda’. Now it’s time for…” Karthik teased in a video shared on Twitter marking the milestone.
And….. pic.twitter.com/pKL2Qi4oks
— karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) August 1, 2022
Jigarthanda follows a budding filmmaker who decides to draw inspiration from the life of a gangster for his feature film. Things go awry when he gets caught snooping on the mafia.
It starred Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran and Guru Somasundaram. The film won two National Film Awards for best supporting actor for Simha and best editing for Vivek Harshan.
According to the video shared by Karthik, Jigarthanda 2 is in the scripting stage.
Subscriber Only Stories
Plot and cast details about the sequel are unknown.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Latest News
Nutritionist shares things one can do for facial hair growth reduction
IIT-JEE Advanced 2022: Registration process begins for foreign students
Delhi: DoE issues warning to private schools yet to supply books, uniforms to EWS, DG students
OnePlus Nord Buds CE launched in India: Features, price in India
Amitabh Bachchan is upset with Aamir Khan for not promoting Kaun Banega Crorepati, Aamir’s response wins him over. Watch
Varun Dhawan wraps Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal
Aamir Khan reacts to ‘boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha’ trends: ‘Please watch my films’
UP: Dalit woman sexually harassed in Muzaffarnagar
Aamir Khan wants to make a film with Chiranjeevi but Nagarjuna can’t stop pulling his leg: ‘Don’t agree to act in his direction’
Deandra Dottin calls curtains on West Indies career
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to police custody for 10 days in attempt to murder case
History-sheeter shot dead in Hyderabad over ‘property dispute’, associate injured