Karthick Naren to direct Dhanush’s next

Karthick Naren will direct Dhanush’s next, tentatively titled D43. Karthick Naren will direct Dhanush’s next, tentatively titled D43.

Karthick Naren, who is awaiting the release of Mafia, starring Arun Vijay, Prasanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar, will collaborate with Dhanush next. Tentatively titled D43, the film will hit screens in October. This untitled project is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films which had produced Dhanush’s last venture Pattas.

According to sources, the makers are planning to shoot from mid-June. From the first look poster designed like a newspaper, we could guess it is a thriller, where Dhanush plays a journalist. Hearsay is that Karthick had originally pitched this script to Vijay. However, it didn’t materialise.

D43 has music by GV Prakash Kumar. This is the fifth collaboration between Dhanush and the music director following Polladhavan (2007), Aadukalam (2011), Mayakkam Enna (2011) and Asuran (2019).

Dhanush has multiple projects in the pipeline, including Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan, Karthik Subbaraj’s Suruli, a film with Selvaraghavan and another one with Ramkumar of Raatchasan fame.

Meanwhile, Karthick Naren’s Naragasooran and Nadaga Medai are yet to be released.

