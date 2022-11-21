Karthi: Will start filming Kaithi 2 next year

Actor Karthi is basking in the back-to-back success of his films. And he can’t wait to see how the audience would react to his upcoming sequels. He’s especially quite upbeat about Kaithi 2 with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor recently recalled how the project came to him first as a small idea before it evolved into one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019.

“Kaithi is definitely one of the important films in my career. It came to me as a small idea but the moment I listened to it, I knew it was a big action film. We did a lot of research to design Dilli, the main protagonist. Since he became the saviour of the cops, I think his look had to be as simple and as unassuming as possible. Through our research, we knew that prisoners do not want to get noticed, so they never look the person in the eyes and speak. The sky is their only connection with nature because they’re born between walls,” he said in an interview with IMDb.

Karthi also discussed one of his favourite scenes from Kaithi, which became a viral sensation on the internet. “I think he (Dilli) must have only had sambar and rice three times a day for 10 years. And when he finally has biryani, it became an iconic scene for the film. The action of the film, the choreography, direction, music and emotional aspects made Kaithi a very memorable film and I’m so glad it turned out that way. I can say that a sequel is on the cards and hopefully we’ll start filming next year,” the actor said.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently in the process of drafting Kaithi 2’s script. The director will soon start his next film with Tamil superstar Vijay, which is said to be a part of the cinematic world that he’s creating. The series of crime films hyperlinking movies of several top stars began with Kaithi. He turned that film into a universe of its own with Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan. In the 2022 blockbuster, he also introduced new characters with the potential of creating stand-alone movies with them before bringing them together for a grand finale.

Karthi is also quite excited to see how people will react to the second part of Ponniyan Selvan. He played the key role of Vandiyathevan in the film, which is written and directed by Mani Ratnam. “I am so fortunate to be a part of it. I’m sure everyone is waiting for the sequel which will be released next summer,” he added.